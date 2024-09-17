Drew McIntyre REACTS to CM Punk’s ‘I’ll Make You Bleed’ Threat; Says ‘One of Us Is Not Walking Out Hell in a Cell’

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk just can’t stand each other. The two have been fighting with each other since WrestleMania 40, and despite beating the hell out of each other at two WWE PLEs, the saga between them doesn’t seem to end.

Now, they are going to settle scores in a Hell in a Cell setup at WWE’s next PLE Bad Blood on October 5. And Punk looks visibly angry like never seen before. In the last night episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk, came out and spoke his heart out against Drew McIntyre. He said that he would make McIntyre bleed, and that is how he would close the chapter of McIntyre in his life.

While McIntyre wasn’t in the arena to reply to Punk, he has released a video reacting to the comments Punk made. The Scottish Psychopath at first applauded Punk for being his real self, which according to McIntyre wasn’t the case earlier.

“I just watched what he said, the look in his eyes, that’s man looking to go all the way. Tried to hurt me, but a man going on his back. 32 weeks now this has been going on and I have been doing the heavy lifting. Obviously, you got a nice litte break, time-off to spend with your wife and stupid-looking dog,” McIntyre said.

The Scottish Psychopath said that he was begged to stay at home this week, as the top worried about the mayhem that could have been unleashed, had the two once again face to face. He said that he also took time because he wanted to spend some time with his cats and his wife.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, however, took potshots at CM Punk’s retirement statement, saying that he knows how many days The Straight Edge Superstar has been left with in wrestling.

“I can tell you how many matches you have left … one. I can make you a promise too. One of us is not walking out of Hell in a Cell. Now I am going to enjoy my week off. Glad to see you show up Phil,” he said.

Punk and McIntyre will face each other at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. However, that might also not be the end of their bitter-sweet rivalry as after that, both of them would look to go after the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and in that process, would rub shoulders with each other once again. But, as of now, all eyes are on WWE Bad Blood.

