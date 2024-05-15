Drew McIntyre Reacts to His Epic Promo Segment With CM Punk and Seth Rollins in Pre-WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn has been entertaining fans so far; the gimmick switch of the Scottish Warrior started last year when Drew turned heel of Team Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Judgement Day team.

Later, Drew McIntyre injured CM Punk with his future-shock DDT at Royal Rumble 2024. The Voice of Voiceless was initially planned to win the Elimination Chamber 2024 pay-per-view and then faced Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Drew McIntyre ruined all of CM Punk's plans. WWE booked former WWE champion cleverly, where he started to troll Punk, how he crashed the dream of the Second City Saint of main event WrestleMania. McIntyre then managed to snatch the destiny of CM Punk by winning the men's traditional Elimination Chamber match.

CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins got involved in an iconic promo battle before WrestleMania 40. CM Punk even mentioned the banned name of former WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who is currently tangled in a harassment case. Seth Rollins mentioned Punk's problematic past, and McIntyre mocked Punk's Pipebomb.

Drew McIntyre recently gave an interview to Daily Mail, in which he discussed his promo war against CM Punk and Seth Rollins before WrestleMania 40 on Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre explained, "When you thought it couldn't get any more insane, it kept escalating and escalating. You have to be quick on your feet, and you have to know exactly who you are in this industry if you're going to compete at the top level. So I can say thank you to Punk for showing everybody in that segment that said, 'Well, Drew just went toe-to-toe with Punk in his prime, on fire.'"

"And Seth also added to that segment in what has become something of a legendary segment. It's all people talk to me about recently."

When CM Punk Will Return In-Ring

CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade last year in 2023 at WWE Survivor Series War Games pay per view. Punk then announced he wanted to finish his own story that he left behind when he departed from the company in 2014 of main-eventing WrestleMania.

To earn his spot on the WrestleMania 40 card, CM Punk announced he would enter the men's Royal Rumble 2024 match. Unfortunately, CM Punk got injured in the match and was forced to miss WrestleMania and take time off to recover from his tricep injury. He is still not competing.

A recent report by WOR provides an update on CM Punk's in-ring return as it states, "Punk's not that far from being back, most likely. If he had his surgery at the end of January, you're looking at the end of July, August, maybe September. It's not that far away anymore."

"He might make SummerSlam. And if he can make SummerSlam, Punk, and Drew for the title, that makes a lot of sense. Even if he can't, you can do it a month later. Punk will be back fairly soon; it's not as far away as sometimes you think because of that surgery."

