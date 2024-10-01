Drew McIntyre Recalls Horrific WWE Moment When He Felt His Neck Was Broken; 'Worst Fall of My Life'

Drew McIntyre’s WWE journey has not been a bed of roses. Ever since his return to the company in 2018, the Scottish Psychopath has gone through huge physical turmoil to reach where he is today. There was once a moment in Drew McIntyre’s career when he got dropped from Hell in a Cell and landed so badly that he thought his neck was broken.

That was in a match against Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell in October 2020. Randy Orton had won his 14th WWE title of his career, ending McIntyre’s first maiden run of 214 days as the WWE Champion.

During a recent interview with The Takedown on SI, McIntyre revealed that he thought he had broken his neck when Orton threw him from nearly high up from the steel cage. “I thought I legitimately broke my neck and broke something in my back. I bit through my tongue. I was spitting up blood, which we incorporated into the match. It was a cool visual,” TJRWrestling Inc. quoted McIntyre.

He continued, “Legitimately the worst fall of my life. I’ve had these conversations with some of the other guys, like Seth Rollins. If we could both take back one thing in our career, it would be falling off [Hell in a Cell]. Never mind the stuff that happened inside the cell.”

McIntyre’s fears are true because if a wrestler gets a severe neck injury, his career almost comes to an end, no matter his age. Several wrestlers, like Edge and Daniel Bryan, have had their WWE careers cut short because of neck injuries they received accidentally during their matches.

Take the recent example of Former WWE Universal Champion Big E. He had an accidental fall in March 2022 during a match, and that neck injury has kept him out of the ring for nearly two years now. He has had neck surgeries, and doctors haven’t cleared him yet.

So, neck injuries are no less than a death knell for wrestlers because they can blow up a wrestler’s dream to smithereens within seconds. Even though McIntyre didn’t get any neck injury after that fall, he knows what the impact would have been on his career. He wouldn’t have been able to make it this far had that landing been a botched one.

However, all is well for McIntyre now. The Scottish Psychopath is geared to face his arch-rival CM Punk in a WWE Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood on October 5, 2024.

