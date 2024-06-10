Drew McIntyre Reveals The Worst WWE Moment of His Career; Know What The Scottish Psychopath Said

Former WWE Universal Champion Drew McIntyre has had some bitter moments in WWE of late. Perhaps, he is the only WWE wrestler who has been hit by misfortune so severely that it astonishes every wrestling fan.

McIntyre’s maiden WWE Championship victory came in an empty arena at WrestleMania 36. He lost the title a year later. And then, when his big moment finally came at WrestleMania 40, his World Heavyweight Championship lasted only for 5 minutes. It was gate-crashed by Damian Priest, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and beat him.

However, McIntyre still doesn’t count these two as the worst moments of his WWE career. He has picked the event of 2022, the ending of a WWE pay-per-view, as the worst moment of his WWE career.

What did McIntyre describe as his worst WWE moment?

Drew McIntyre said that singing a song with Tyson Fury at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 after losing the WWE Universal title shot against Roman Reigns was the worst moment of his career. That match was indeed a mess, as not just Austin Theory tried cashing his Money In The Bank, and got attacked by Tyson Fury, in the end, Solo Sikoa also made his main roster debut, by helping Roman Reigns.

Legendary boxer Tyson Fury was in the crowd and even prevented Austin Theory from cashing in his Money In The Bank contract. He, however, didn’t assist McIntyre when Solo interfered in the match. And on top of that, when McIntyre lost, he entered the ring and tried to cheer him up, by making him sing a song along with him.

McIntyre joined by force, but it was visible from his face, that he wasn’t liking it at all. The Scottish Psychopath revealed this in a recent interview with Cultaholic.

He said, “I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and doing the first [UK] stadium show since SummerSlam ’92, getting to main event. [I] obviously wasn’t happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life, singing that stupid song afterwards.”

McIntyre on way to making history

The worst days might be behind Drew McIntyre, as the Scottish Psychopath is on his way to making history in his own yard. On June 15, at the Ovo Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, McIntyre is set to clash against Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There are high chances that Priest might drop the title to McIntyre at the mega event, and then McIntyre goes on to defend his title against CM Punk at SummerSlam. Another possibility is that CM Punk might interfere in McIntyre’s match, once again depriving him of a win.

This might lead to a triple-threat clash at SummerSlam in August. Still, the probability of McIntyre winning the belt is mighty high.