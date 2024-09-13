Drew McIntyre Reveals Two WWE Superstars He Would Like To Mentor; Makes Shocking Claim Against Sheamus

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre has become more outspoken and reckless in the last few weeks. Ever since he lost his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Damian Priest because of CM Punk, McIntyre’s anger has reached unprecedented levels.

He doesn’t think twice before ridiculing WWE legends or even using the strongest of the language against his opponents. And this time, McIntyre has gone a step ahead, making a shocking statement about a former WWE Champion, Sheamus.

Recently, the Scottish Psycopath was answering questions in a Reddit MMA to promote The Killer’s Game, where he has a significant role against Dave Bautista (Batista). So, while the session was going on, one fan asked McIntyre that if he were to make an evolution, which wrestlers would he pick, which would include two young upcoming talents and one veteran WWE superstar?

To this, McIntyre took the names of Bron Breakker and Oba Femi, saying that he would like to mentor them. For the mentor role, he picked Sheamus while making an outrageous claim that the WWE legend had become old.

"Good question. Oba Femi and Bron Breakker, these two guys are studs, and I see big futures for them; if given the opportunity, I would love to mentor them. Sheamus can do the Ric Flair role as he’s so old,” Fightful quoted McIntyre.

While his picks for the younger talents are justified, McIntyre might have gone the wrong way when speaking about Sheamus, as he is 46 years old, on par with superstars like Randy Orton, CM Punk, and John Cena.

The three-time WWE Champion has been on a song ever since he marked his return after a scathing neck injury. Even though Sheamus has gained some weight, it doesn't have anything to do with him getting old.

The Irish superstar has still a lot of years in WWE as a wrestler, and Drew McIntyre might just have provoked an upcoming rivalry with him. Who knows, Sheamus's next targets is Drew McIntyre. Let’s wait and watch.

