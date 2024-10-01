Drew McIntyre Speaks on WWE Feud After Facing CM Punk at Bad Blood: ‘Whatever I Do Next’

Drew McIntyre is currently locked in a vicious rivalry with his arch-rival CM Punk in the WWE. The Scottish Psycopath will face Punk at the next WWE PLE, Bad Blood on October 5, 2024. But what’s after that? Who will he work with after Bad Blood, provided he gets to beat Punk at the mega event?

McIntyre has given his word to the WWE creatives over his next storyline. He said that whatever they would decide for him next, it won’t be anywhere near to his current rivalry with Punk which he has right now, and it would be because he has legitimate hate against The Straight Edge Superstar.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, about his next opponent, McIntyre said, “Whatever I do next, I’ve already told [WWE Creative] you’re not gonna find something like this, because this is legitimate hatred, but I better have something I can buy into. That’s based in truth. That I can really have fun with because you see what can happen if you give me something I truly believe in.”

The former WWE Universal Champion is, in fact, spot on when he says that his next WWE storyline shall not be at level with what he has with Punk. It is mainly because the two have been against each other since January 2024.

Advertisement

It all started with McIntyre hurting Punk, leading to his torn triceps at Royal Rumble 2024. The injury forced Punk to stay out of action for nearly six months, and it was all because of McIntyre. So, Punk exacted his revenge on McIntyre by costing him the World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions; WrestleMania 40 and then Money In The Bank 2024.

The two clashed against each other at SummerSlam, but Seth Rollins being the special guest referee played the spoiler there and cost Punk the match. McIntyre won the bout. In the next outing at Bash In Berlin, Punk defeated him fair and square.

But McIntyre wasn’t done yet. He attacked Punk once again, on RAW, and the two are now going to face each other for one final time at WWE Bad Blood in Hell in a Cell setup. Let’s see who wins it.

