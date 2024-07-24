Drew McIntyre Takes Veiled Dig at CM Punk Over His WWE Merchandise Product; Makes Colt Cabana’s Reference Too

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk’s rivalry has reached another level. The two superstars are not ready to see eye-to-eye, especially McIntyre, whose disgust with CM Punk knows no bounds.

So, McIntyre has made a very vicious verbal attack on Punk, not just reminding him for not obliging to what he said something a few months back but also reminding Punk of his bitter past.

What did Drew McIntyre say about CM Punk?

While posting a picture of Punk’s latest WWE T-shirt on his X account, McIntyre reminded Punk of something that The Straight Edge Superstar said a few months back. McIntyre posted a picture of Punk’s T-shirt, which had written content, “Clobber McIntyre Punk”.

CM Punk had earlier said that “ain’t ever have to put another man’s name on a T-shirt to sell it,” and it was a direct reference to McIntyre’s T-shirt, which took credit for injuring Punk and keeping him away from WWE WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre reminded Punk about his own hypocrisy, as Punk was now selling a T-shirt on the WWE website, with even McIntyre’s name on his product. The Scottish Psychopath tried to hit two birds with one stone. He also tried to bring out CM Punk’s fight with Colt Cabana.

“I ain’t ever had to put another man’s name on a shirt to sell it.” Aging as well as “Hey Colt Cabana, how are you doing?” McIntyre made the reference to Colt Cabana by reminding Punk of his infamous pipebomb promo during his first WWE run. Their issues were brought up by Punk during his famous post-show press conference at AEW All Out 2022.

CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to face each other at SummerSlam

Punk and McIntyre will square off against each other at SummerSlam 2024, and the twist in the tale is of Seth Rollins being the special guest referee for the match. Now, WWE is known for its notorious guest referees playing a spoiler in the matches.

While Punk and McIntyre’s SummerSlam bout was anticipated, dropping Seth Rollins as the guest referee in the middle of the story is something that makes this story interesting. What’s also clear is that the story between these two, or in fact, three now, will not have any conclusive end at SummerSlam, and this rivalry will stretch till Survivor Series 2024. The three of them can also stake a claim for the World Heavyweight Championship and can enter into a fatal-four-way match at the pay-per-view.





