Drew McIntyre Trolls CM Punk Again By Posting 'Real Photo' With AEW's Jack Perry

Since the start of the feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, the latter has been overly obsessed with the Best in the World, taking shots at him on social media at any given opportunity. Drew recently took the wrestling world by storm by posting a real photo with AEW's Jack Perry, aka The Jungle Boy.

Sharing a photo with the AEW star on X (previously Twitter), Drew McIntyre wrote the caption, "It's a real photo; cry us a river." However, he soon got rid of the tweet, but by that time, the keen-eyed wrestling fans had already taken screenshots of the tweet.

Drew McIntyre's current on-screen rival, CM Punk, has a troubling history with Jack Perry. When Punk was in AEW, he brawled with Perry backstage at All In 2023, resulting in his immediate firing from the company.

Posting the picture with Jack Perry, the Scottish Warrior has only deepened CM Punk's wound by rubbing salt into it. It remains to be seen how the 45-year-old reacts to the picture leading up to their feud at Summer Slam 2024.

WWE's backstage reaction after Drew McIntyre's picture with Jack Perry

The Scottish Warrior abruptly deleted the image without explaining anything, leading fans to wonder whether WWE officials didn't like him posting a tweet with CM Punk's real-life rival and an AEW star. WRKD Wrestling gave an update regarding the situation, saying, "While Drew McIntyre deleted his photo with Jack Perry, there is zero concern about any backstage heat."

They further added that the two men have been building this rivalry with their references from the past, such as Punk's tenure in AEW and the problems he encountered backstage there. The legendary five-time world champion has given the green light to references to his past incidents.

Additionally, CM Punk has a public beef with Colt Cabana . Knowing their issues, Drew McIntyre brought up Colt's name in an old tweet.

CM Punk Vs Drew McIntyre will take place at SummerSlam 2024

The rivalry initially began after Drew injured Punk, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, Punk contributed to Drew's losses in World Heavyweight Championship matches alongside a failed Money in the Bank cash-in.

After building up their rivalry for months, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will finally get their hands on each other at the biggest party of the summer. Seth Rollins is set to be the special guest referee for the match.

