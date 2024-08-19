Drew McIntyre Wants To Face This Former WWE Champion in His Dream Match; Find Out Who

Drew McIntyre has made some big announcements at WWE’s Fanatics Fest event. Staying in his kayfabe, McIntyre took shots at Punk and even talked about sending former WWE Champion John Cena into retirement by getting in a match with him in 2025.

Not just Cena, McIntyre has talked about facing another former WWE Champion, which he said would be his dream match. That superstar is none other than Big E. And he was sitting right next to McIntyre when he made this announcement.

“I have many dream matches, but since we’re sitting here [Looks at Big E]. All of us are thinking as positively as we can. We’re all hoping for a big piece of news, perhaps a big miracle, we get Big E back in the ring. We had a fun little match fighting for the world title,” he said.

The big piece of news that McIntyre mentioned was of Big E getting cleared for an in-ring return. The former WWE Champion had a life-threatening injury at SmackDown on May 19, when he suffered a broken neck during a match with Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

During the match, Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Big E which led the former WWE Champion to to land on his neck, leading to a broken C1 and C6 vertebrae. He underwent surgery, and his in-ring career came to a halt.

And it is being said that Big E shall not be able to wrestle ever again. Former WWE executive Jonathan Coachman recently said that Big E shall never be able to wrestle, ever again and if he does, he might be risking his whole life.

"He's never wrestling again. I know he wants to. I would never allow him to because he would take one bad, just a simple chokeslam or a bodyslam for him to be paralyzed forever,” Coachman said on his YouTube show, The Last Word.

Big E since then, has not been wrestling since March 2022, and often is seen at WWE backstage, doing some shows or interviews. And his return doesn’t seem imminent. So, Drew McIntyre’s dream of facing Big E might remain unaccomplished now.

McIntyre however, could face John Cena in his retirement match, as he has said that he wants to retire both Punk and Cena in 2025. “There's never been a one-on-one match, and if I have to drive management crazy, I'll drive them crazy, drive John crazy. I'm gonna get that match, and I'll tear him apart on the microphone, which not many people can do, in the ring, and send him packing into a happy retirement,” he said.

McIntyre is expected to face CM Punk in a clash at Bash In Berlin on August 31, 2024. Let’s see if McIntyre wins this fight for the second time against Punk.

