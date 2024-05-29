New World Title Match Announcement Garners Shocking Reaction From Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been one of the most captivating and enthralling WWE superstars who has gained major momentum ever since the year 2024 began. Drew’s menacing social media antics and heated rivalry with CM Punk led to his immense popularity and world title contention.

At WrestleMania 40, Drew McIntyre achieved his long-alluded moment of winning the big one by dethroning Seth Rollins and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. But his ego and obsession with CM Punk got the best of him and he lost his title to an impromptu Money in the Bank cash-in by Damian Priest.

Months later, Drew McIntyre finally has a fair opportunity against Damian Priest. WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE that McIntyre vs Preist for the World Heavyweight Title at the promotion’s next PLE, WWE Clash at the Castle on June 15, set to take place in McIntyre’s hometown of Glasgow, Scotland.

Despite his World Title opportunity, why did a recent announcement garner a significant reaction from Drew McIntyre?

While it was heavily speculated that Drew McIntyre would overcome Damian Priest in his home country of Scotland, a recent announcement has possibly instilled doubt in the minds of his beloved fan base.

It was announced that Damian Priest would be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Main Event Jey Uso at a special WWE show in Madison Square Garden set for June 28, days after the Clash at the Castle.

Seeing the official announcement, Drew McIntyre dropped a comment on the post that indicated his anger and surprised reaction at the same time.

“The F**k.”

What is the reason for Drew Mcintyre’s surprise reaction?

A simple fact for Drew McIntyre’s reaction relates to the fact that WWE announced the match that is set to take place days after his match against Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

McIntyre’s belief could certainly be that he would dethrone Priest for the title and instead be slated to defend the World Championship against Jey Uso at Madison Garden. Moreover, his reaction could be expressing anger towards the management for advertising Priest as the champion even before their match even happened.

Despite that, McIntyre remains laser-focused to have another big victory moment, but this time in front of his own people that will always be etched in his illustrious career.

