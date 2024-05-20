Dricus Du Plessis Allegedly Trolls Israel Adesanya for Declining Championship Fight Against Him

Dricus Du Plessis captured the UFC middleweight championship earlier this year after defeating former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC 297, the year's first pay-per-view event. Fans are now eagerly awaiting news of who Du Plessis will face in his first championship defense.

The fighter most likely to challenge Du Plessis for the championship isn't Sean Strickland, but rather former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The event is set to take place in Adesanya's home country of Australia.

Recently, Dricus Du Plessis directed comments at his potential future opponent, presumably Israel Adesanya, for not accepting a fight against him. Du Plessis tweeted, "I've agreed to the opponent and location, so what are we waiting for?"

Dricus Du Plessis Praises Jake Paul

Dricus Du Plessis recently appeared on the Shadow Banned Podcast, where he discussed the possibility of facing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a cross-boxing match. While Du Plessis denied any intention of fighting Paul in the ring, he shared some positive thoughts about him.

Du Plessis praised Jake Paul, addressing the criticism Paul often receives: "One thing I can say is that I don't disrespect him in terms of what he's been able to accomplish. My man is making money. He's fighting and improving with every match. He's not a terrible boxer at all, make no mistake, but he should continue on the path he's on."

"To hate him just for the sake of hating him is unfair. And to resent him because he's earning more than many other fighters, you could call it jealousy, and maybe there's a part of me that feels that way too. I just know that if we were to box, it wouldn't really be a contest."

Jake Paul is set to fight former undisputed boxing champion Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on Netflix at no cost.

