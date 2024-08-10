Dricus Du Plessis Believes His Win Over Sean Strickland Was 'Very Clear'; Responds To Potential Rematch

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis addresses a potential rematch with Sean Strickland. Although the South African contender claims he does not owe anything to the former champ, another title fight against him is always a possibility.

Du Plessis also believes his controversial victory over Sean Strickland at UFC 295 was an indefinite win for him. Although Tarzan often demands a rematch, believing he won the bout, the South African champion is ready to run it back in another rematch.

Dricus Du Plessis is scheduled to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. After a long standing rivalry between the two contenders, the African fighters finally step into the octagon to face each other, determining who the UFC middleweight champion will be.

A rematch against Sean Strickland is always at the forefront of the conversation for Dricus Du Plessis. Their UFC 295 clash had the South African dethroning Tarzan and becoming the new middleweight title holder. However, fans believe this victory to be controversial, saying the American contender took the victory.

Since then, the American contender has demanded another title shot against Dricus Du Plessis on multiple occasions. As he thought he dominated the fight, Tarzan believes he was robbed and must be given a second chance for retaining the belt. With his victory over Paulo Costa at UFC 302, Sean Strickland says he will wait for the title shot and will not fight any other contenders if not for the belt.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Dricus Du Plessis gave his thoughts on a rematch with Sean Strickland. When asked about owing Sean Strickland another fight due to the initial clash not being ‘decisive’ enough, the South African champion refuted it.

“I don’t owe Sean anything. The rules are pretty clear; it’s scored round by round. The fact that it was a split decision is the biggest shocking factor for me. It was a very clear win for me,” sais Dricus Du Plessis. He believes he does not owe Strickland another rematch; as he dominated the American fighter from start to finish.

However, Du Plessis is not ruling out another fight with Strickland. He claims he will take the fights that the fans want to see and the UFC has an interest in. The South African champion believes his upcoming fight against Israel Adesanya is a much anticipated one and possibly the biggest fight of the year.

The middleweight champion reveals he asked for another rematch with Sean Strickland in case Israel Adesanya withdraws. He says the UFC gave him a title fight against The Last Stylebender over Tarzan.

With Khamzat Chimaev taking on Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, Dricus Du Plessis also anticipates fighting the winner of that fight. After a potential win over Israel Adesanya, Stillknocks appears to be ready for another fight against Sean Strickland.

The middleweight division seems to be at its best. With Dricus Du Plessis taking on Israel Adesanya , a title fight that fans wanted for so long, they are excited to witness both contenders take their disdain toward each other in the octagon.

The canceled Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev has also finally come to fruition. Dricus Du Plessis seems interested in witnessing the fight and doubts if Strickland will be worthy of another title shot.

Can Stillknocks successfully defend his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305?

