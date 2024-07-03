Dricus du Plessis Burns Israel Adesanya With Brutal Retirement Rebuttal After True African Champion Debate

Dricus Du Plessis turned down Israel Adesanya’s claims that he discredited the ‘three kings’ as true African champions. The South African also brutally roasted ‘Stylebender’, telling him playing Golf would be a good retirement activity for the latter.

Du Plessis and Adesanya went back and forth during the UFC 303 press conference. ‘Stillknocks’ stood by his claims that he has been the only champion who has trained out of Africa to win the UFC belt.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya go back-and-forth

Dricus Du Plessis, who is confident that he’d be a middleweight legend with a win over Israel Adesanya , came out blazing guns during the UFC 305 press conference.

Adesanya claimed Du Plessis had discredited him, Kamaru Usman, and Francis Ngannou as true African champions. The former middleweight king said, "He tried to discredit the Three Kings and say he's the real, true African champion."

Du Plessis dismissed the notion, stating he claimed facts. He further added that Adesanya did well to practice Golf as it’d be a good retirement sport for him. The current champion said, "Never discredited anybody. Stating facts. ... I'm glad you took up golf, because that's a retirement sport."

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya had a heated octagon face-off after the former’s win against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290. The pair was set to clash at UFC 293 but Du Plessis pulled out with an injury.

Advertisement

Sean Strickland stepped in and won the middleweight title with a massive upset win against Adesanya. ‘Stylebender’ hasn’t fought since.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, defeated Strickland at UFC 297 to become the undisputed champion. He finally comes on a collision course with Adesanya with the pair set to face off at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

Also Read: When Robert Whittaker Jokingly Raised His Hands After Israel Adesanya Said THIS

Israel Adesanya feels Dricus Du Plessis fight is massive in sports history

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis have brought an added layer of anticipation to their UFC 305 fight. They both are adamant in their claim of being the true African champions.

‘Stylebender’ feels the fight is going to be one of the biggest in sports history. He told Stake,

“I’ll see how I feel. I do want that fight. That will be one of the most important fights in sporting history.”

Advertisement

Israel Adesanya is one of the greatest middleweights of all time. However, Du Plessis is a game opponent with a perfect 7-0 UFC record. Hence, the fight is expected to be a barnburner.