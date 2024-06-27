Dricus Du Plessis’ Confident Win Over Israel Adesanya Will Earn Him Place Among Middleweight Legends

Dricus Du Plessis is ready for his defining moment. Can he cement his legacy at UFC 305? Facing Israel Adesanya in Perth, he believes a win will elevate him among the greats. "I've always looked at Israel Adesanya as the benchmark," Du Plessis said. But can he truly topple 'The Last Stylebender'?

This fight, he claims, will solidify his place in MMA history. "This is where I take over as one of the greatest ever to do it," he added. With high stakes and intense rivalry, will Du Plessis seize the moment? All eyes are on August 17 to find out.

Du Plessis seeks validation and legend status with Adesanya's win

He recently shared his thoughts on the significance of this bout during an interview with Damien Bartonek for FOX West Texas. "I've always looked at Israel Adesanya as the benchmark," Du Plessis said. "I've looked at him and always knew, 'This is where I need to be if I want to be the best in the world.' He's one of the greatest to ever do it."

Du Plessis knows the importance of this fight for his career. "This fight, for me, is going to put me in that position. This is where I take over as one of the greatest ever to do it," he continued. "This is where my years of building and climbing that ladder is coming to the point where I am now the guy that's one of the greatest to ever do it."

Advertisement

Reflecting on his journey, Du Plessis drew parallels to his past victories. "Izzy has done such incredible things in the sport. For me, this fight is just like beating Robert Whittaker. It’s a fight that people are gonna think you’re gonna win. It’s a hard fight. I’m fighting against arguably one of the best middleweights ever."

Check Out: Fact Check: Did Dricus Du Plessis Really Invite Kevin Holland to a Club to Check His ‘Big Mouth’? Exploring Viral Tweet

Confident in his abilities, Du Plessis emphasized the impact of a win. "This fight's gonna mean that 'I told you I belong here.' Dricus du Plessis is now in the conversation of being one of the greatest middleweights ever."

Dricus Du Plessis is gearing up for his highly anticipated title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. The fight is set for August 17 at Perth's RAC Arena, where Du Plessis will aim to solidify his legacy. Having previously declined Adesanya fight , this is his time to do justice.

Advertisement

Whittaker analyzes upcoming Du Plessis vs. Adesanya clash

Dricus Du Plessis' path to the middleweight title has been anything but ordinary. His unique fighting style led him to a perfect 7-0 Octagon record, culminating in a title win over Sean Strickland. Now, he's set to defend his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth.

Robert Whittaker discussed the upcoming title matchup between Adesanya and du Plessis on his MMArcade podcast. Whittaker expressed a personal sting seeing Adesanya contend for the title again, acknowledging that as champion, du Plessis has the prerogative to choose his fights, especially given Adesanya's appeal as a major draw.

He predicted two potential outcomes for the fight: Adesanya could dominate with his technique over five rounds, or du Plessis could leverage his toughness and unorthodox style to disrupt Adesanya’s flow and possibly prevail.

So, what do you think? Will Du Plessis rise to the occasion and secure his legacy, or will Adesanya reclaim his title and further solidify his own legacy?

Advertisement