Dricus Du Plessis Expresses Frustration With UFC’s Promotion of Khamzat Chimaev

As UFC 305 gears up, there's more than just fight hype brewing. Dricus Du Plessis has some pointed words about UFC's promotional decisions. Why does Khamzat Chimaev keep missing fights? Du Plessis openly questioned this during a chat with Submission Radio.

His frustration is palpable. He admires Chimaev's prowess, calling him the division's "Bogeyman." Yet, the repeated withdrawals frustrate him. Isn't it troubling when a top fighter like Chimaev keeps being sidelined?

As Du Plessis prepares for his own bout, he sheds light on an issue that goes beyond personal disappointment. What's at stake for fighters and fans when matchups fall through?

Dricus Du Plessis wants a shot at the 'Bogeyman'

Dricus Du Plessis didn't hold back in his recent interview. "I would love to fight Khamzat; nobody’s beaten him, and he was almost like the Bogeyman of this division,” he explained.

His tone mixed respect with a clear undercurrent of disappointment, especially considering the circumstances surrounding Khamzat Chimaev's latest withdrawal. “But let’s be honest, I was disappointed that fight didn’t happen – not that surprisingly, to be honest. You kind of have to expect something to happen at this stage," Du Plessis added.

Chimaev, famed for his unbeaten streak and dominant performances, was forced to pull out from his scheduled bout against Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia due to severe illness. His manager later revealed that Chimaev had been "in and out of hospitals several times" struggling with an illness that just couldn't be shaken off in time for the fight.

Moreover, Du Plessis' coach shed some light on the broader impact of such disruptions. He pointed out how these repeated changes not only disrupt the fighters' preparations but also pose significant challenges in maintaining the integrity of the sport.

This situation underscores a critical issue within the UFC—how health setbacks not only affect the fighters directly involved but also alter the dynamics of event planning and fan expectations.

Whittaker's victory and future plans

Fresh off his knockout victory, Robert Whittaker took a moment to reflect on his future and the unexpected callout from Khamzat Chimaev. With a chuckle, he addressed Chimaev's prompt challenge: “Don’t jump me as soon as I finish a fight,” Whittaker shared during the post-fight press conference.

He continued, “I say that, but I probably did that once or twice as well. Let me have this one for a little bit, all right? We can settle the score another day.”

Whittaker also hinted at his involvement in the upcoming UFC 305 in Perth, his hometown. “It’s on home soil, I plan to be there one way or another," he stated, adding a need for team discussions.

He continued, “I took this fight, and it sort of pushed a lot of things around. Let me talk to my team.”

What are your thoughts on this situation? Do you think Chimaev will bounce back stronger?