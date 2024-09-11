Dricus Du Plessis Hits Back at Khamzat Chimaev After He Calls Him the Gay UFC Champion from Africa

It looks like a new feud is building up in the middleweight division, undefeated middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev recently labeled, Dricus Du Plessis as the g*y champion from Africa.

Borz was in Twitter Space hosted by UFC fanatic Darren Till, where he mocked Du Plessis, he said, he needs to bring back the UFC championship for normal people, he then went on to question s*xuality of UFC Middleweight Champion.” This g*y who have the belt man, is not normal.”, he said.

Now finally, Dricus Du Plessis has broken his silence on Khamzat Chimave’s incentive troll has tipped him to focus on his fight and show at UFC 308, and blasted him on pulling out of the fights.

Dricus Du Plessis commented under a post where Khamzat was trolling him, “You just focus on trying to make it to a fight, any fight.”

At UFC 305, Dricus Du Plessis defended his championship for the first time against former two times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for his comeback to the UFC octagon at UFC 308.

At UFC 308, Khamzat Chimaev will lock horns with Robert Whittaker, the winner of the fight is seen as the next title challenger in the middleweight division, if Borz manages to win the bout and maintain his undefeated streak, we will see the Dricus vs Khamzat and it already seems heated and interesting.

This was not the first time when any UFC fighter has raised eyebrows on the s*xuality of Dricus Du Plessis, at UFC 297, Sean Strickland multiple times called Du Plessis “G*y”, at the UFC 297 prefight press conference, Stillknocks opened up what is his preference.

Dricus Du Plessis has an outstanding resume, here is the record of the UFC middleweight champion.

Dricus Du Plessis’s UFC record

1.UFC 305: Adesanya vs Du Plessis - August. 17. 2024

-Result: Win (Submission)

-Round: 5th

-Time: 2:00

2. UFC 297: Strickland vs. Du Plessis - Jan. 20, 2024

- Result: Win (S-DEC)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez - Jul. 08, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:23

4. UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane - Mar. 04, 2023

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:59

5. UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev - Dec. 10, 2022

- Result: Win (SUB - Neck Crank)

- Round: 3

- Time: 2:43

6. UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier - Jul. 02, 2022

- Result: Win (U-DEC)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

7. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:41

8. UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen - Oct. 10, 2020

- Result: Win (KO/TKO - Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:22

