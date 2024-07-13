Dricus du Plessis Oozes Confidence as He Drops His Sparring Partner With Vicious Body Blow

Dricus du Plessis seems to be in murderous form at the moment. He beat the odds at UFC 297 to clinch the middleweight title from Sean Strickland. Following his victory, Du Plessis has been eyeing a title fight with Israel Adesanya. The duo have a bitter past, which started at UFC 290. Adesanya came up to the octagon to verbally confront Du Plessis following his win against Robert Whittaker.

Looking at the history, the UFC quickly agreed, and the duo will face off this August. This fight will allegedly settle who the 'Real African Champion' is in the UFC. But ahead of their bout, Du Plessis' antics are sure to make his fans breathe a bit more easily.

Dricus Du Plessis flaunts raw power

Dricus du Plessis will be defending his title against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. With his training in full flow at the moment, the South African fighter seems to be getting stronger. So much so, that even his sparring partners are finding it difficult to keep up the pace. On one such instance, a video was uploaded on X by Championship Rounds, showcasing Du Plessis’ raw power.

In the video, ‘Stillknocks’ is spotted sparring heavily with his partner. During the interaction, Du Plessis delivered a vicious body shot to the midsection that made his partner crumble and fall to the ground.

The video was captioned, “Dricus du Plessis dropped his sparring partner with a nasty body shot 😳😬.” Meanwhile, Adesanya is not mincing words about his UFC 305 opponent. Taking a shot at Dricus du Plessis, Adesanya even called him ‘colonial-minded.’

Israel Adesanya snubs Dricus du Plessis for being colonial minded

Dricus du Plessis mentioned that he was the first real African champion. Such a statement was not well received by ‘Izzy’. In a recent interview, Adesanya accused his South African opponent of having a ‘colonial mindset.’ Adesanya explained that Du Plessis could have credited Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou too.

But since he wanted to take all the credits, Adesanya compared it with the colonials. Thus, with the atmosphere getting heated, it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh. Will Dricus Du Plessis be able to defend his championship or will Adesanya get his revenge will be an interesting prospect to watch.

