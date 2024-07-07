Dricus du Plessis Promises Chaos Against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305: ‘I’m Coming to Finish You’

Dricus du Plessis is eyeing vengeance against Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis has been in red-hot form ever since he defeated Robert Whittaker in UFC 290. Pitted against Sean Strickland for the middleweight title, Du Plessis shocked the world, clinching his first championship. Although Strickland claimed that the decision was controversial, it did not diminish his glory a bit.

Initially, Du Plessis was supposed to be fighting Strickland in a rematch straight away. However, after the South African expressed significant interest in Israel Adesanya, Dana White approved a title fight between the two. And with just over a month left for the clash, Dricus Du Plessis is bringing the fire to ‘Izzy’.

Dricus du Plessis all set for UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis is eager to show who the ‘Real African Champ’ is to Israel Adesanya. The rivalry between ‘Izzy’ and ‘Stillknocks’ dates back to UFC 290. Du Plessis took a jibe at Adesanya for training in New Zealand.

Du Plessis claimed that he would be the first real African champion. The statement was well received by Adesanya and soon he stepped into the ring to confront ‘Stillknocks’.

Adesanya later stated that by claiming himself as the first real African champ, Du Plessis insulted the likes of Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou. Surely, such a backstory is quite intriguing for the fans to watch the duo clash inside the cage.

But Du Plessis has taken things up by a notch. Speaking to Submission Radio on YouTube, Du Plessis said, “I have no doubt in my mind that this fight is going to be an absolute banger of a fight. Like I said, I’ve never been in a boring fight and I know he has been, but not with me. When you’re in that octagon with me, there’s no way it’s a boring fight because I will be coming and trying to take your head off for 25 minutes. At the end of the day, I’m coming to finish you.”

While such words coming out of Du Plessis’ mouth might seem daunting, Adesanya, too, is not sitting back. At the recent pre-sales presser, ‘Izzy’ minced no words when he spoke about Dricus Du Plessis.

Israel Adesanya slams Dricus du Plessis for colonial mindset

Israel Adesanya does not seem to be able to wrap his head around Du Plessis’ ‘Real African’ claim . After a heated exchange at the UFC 305 pre-sales presser, Adesanya labeled Du Plessis as having a ‘colonial mindset’.

‘Izzy’ explained that Du Plessis could have simply called himself the fourth African champion. But instead, he chose to take all the credit just like it happened with the colonizers.

Thus, with a lot at stake, the UFC 305 main event will surely be a banger, just like Du Plessis promised.