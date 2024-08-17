Dricus Du Plessis Reacts on Israel Adesanya X-Rated Comparison Ahead of UFC 305

The rivalry between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya just got more intense. Did you see Adesanya's latest tweet? He shared a cheeky side-by-side image of himself and Du Plessis. The text above it read, "So you're telling me, you're the real African champion?" But that wasn’t all.

Adesanya circled their groin areas, making it clear he was poking fun. Why would Adesanya post something like this? Is it just mind games, or something more? Du Plessis didn’t stay quiet. He fired back during a press conference, with a response that’s sure to get people talking. What did he say?

The social media sphere was set ablaze when Israel Adesanya decided to amp up the pre-fight banter in a rather unconventional way. He tweeted an image comparing himself with Dricus Du Plessis, each displayed in fighting shorts, with a specific focus on the groin area.

The caption, loaded with intrigue, questioned, "So you're telling me, you're the real African champion 🤔🤔...," directly poking at their ongoing debate about who truly represents Africa at the pinnacle of UFC success. Meanwhile, Du Plessis didn't let this slide unnoticed. Responding during the UFC 305 press conference, he brought a mix of humor and slight admonishment to the table.

"Israel, stop searching for my willy on the internet. It’s weird; it’s very freaking weird, man. Come on!" he exclaimed, addressing the oddity of the situation. This retort not only drew laughter but also highlighted his approach to handling Adesanya's mind games—through humor and straightforwardness.

Adesanya’s tweet may have been an attempt to assert dominance, but Du Plessis showed he wouldn’t be easily rattled. Their exchange, though playful, underscores the tension and the psychological warfare happening outside the Octagon. As fight night approaches, it’s clear that neither fighter is holding back, whether it’s with words or punches.

Israel Adesanya isn’t staying quiet about what he sees as the UFC’s attempt to erase Francis Ngannou’s legacy . In an interview with ESPN, Adesanya voiced concerns that many fans share. “You can never erase Francis’ history from the UFC. I’ll say that. It’s part of history. We need to fix this,” Adesanya said, clearly frustrated with the situation.

Fans have noticed that Ngannou’s name has been cut from UFC 305 promotional materials. Even more concerning, Adesanya’s mention of Ngannou during a press conference was edited out of the UFC 305 Countdown episode. Adding fuel to the fire, the UFC mistakenly referred to Tafon Nchukwi as the only Cameroonian fighter in UFC history.

These moves have left the MMA community accusing the UFC of trying to diminish Ngannou’s legacy. So, what do you think? Will this war of words give either fighter the mental edge, or will it all come down to their skills in the cage? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.