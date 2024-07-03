Dricus du Plessis Recalls Heated Trash Talk With Israel Adesanya During Face-Off at UFC 305 Pre-Sales Presser

Fight enthusiasts will finally get to see the championship match-up in the middleweight division between the newly crowned UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis fought former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland at the UFC 297 pay-per-view this year. Both middleweight gladiators fought an intense five-round battle.

In the end, judges scored the match in favor of Dricus du Plessis, and he was crowned the new UFC middleweight champion, defeating former champion Sean Strickland.

Now, after a long break, UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis defends his championship for the first time against former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 305. Izzy has been on break since he lost his championship last year against Sean Strickland.

Recently, the UFC hosted a pre-sales UFC 305 press conference, during which UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya met for the first time before their championship battle at UFC 305.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis went after each other and even had a long stare at the end. Dricus was asked while he was in talks with Submission Radio what he and Izzy were talking about during the face-off.

Du Plessis revealed the unfiltered conversation between him and Izzy during their face-off. Israel Adesanya said, “Don’t go kissing me,” to which Dricus responded, “I’m no dog, so I won’t.”

Dricus Du Plessis plans to retire Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya didn’t stop there. They both took some brutal shots at each other throughout the UFC 305 pre-sales press conference.

The UFC middleweight champion even expressed that after he defeats Israel Adesanya, Izzy might retire and take up another sport as an alternative.

Stillknocks expressed, “I’m glad you took up golf because you know that’s a retirement sport.”

UFC 305 is scheduled for August 17, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Two matches on the card have been announced so far: the main event between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, and the bantamweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg.

Dricus du Plessis breaks the stigma around his sexuality

There have always been talks and chatter all around the internet about the sexuality of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, as he is seen locking lips with his male coaches after winning important bouts in the UFC.

At the UFC 297 press conference, Dricus du Plessis addressed these speculations and clarified the assumptions about him being gay.

Dricus du Plessis revealed: “You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online, but I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality.”

He further clarified his sexuality as a straight man: “Have you seen my girl? So I don't care about that. I'm going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers, so what.”

The matchup between UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be an epic battle at the UFC 305 Perth pay-per-view.

