Dricus du Plessis Reveals Israel Adesanya Fight Deal Is Signed; Wonders Why UFC Hasn’t Announced It Yet

Why hasn't the UFC announced the fight yet? Dricus du Plessis is all set for his title defense. He's signed everything needed to face Israel Adesanya, yet, there's silence. Remember, du Plessis claimed the middleweight throne from Sean Strickland, who had earlier dethroned Adesanya himself.

It’s a twist of fate that now sees du Plessis eager to clash with Adesanya, the former champ. “I’m ready, I want to do it,” says du Plessis. What’s holding up the big announcement? Is the UFC plotting something bigger?

Signed, sealed... but not delivered?

Dricus du Plessis is ready for his first title defense. Speaking with Fight Wave, he shared his eagerness to face Israel Adesanya. "I’ve agreed to everything, I’m ready, I want to do it. That’s the fight I want," du Plessis stated.

However, the UFC has yet to announce the fight. Du Plessis doesn't understand the delay. "Let’s just announce this thing. I don’t know what’s the hold up. I want it to be announced," he said.

Despite the uncertainty, du Plessis remains focused. He added, "If they had to phone me today and say we’re doing the Sean Strickland second fight, I’ll be like ‘great, let’s do it.’ If they say no, we’re going to wait and do the Khamzat fight, great.”

Du Plessis is ready to take on any challenger. "I’m champion, I have to fight who they give me. I want to fight the best guy," he emphasized. Whether it's Adesanya, Strickland, or Chimaev, du Plessis is prepared and eager to defend his title.

Advertisement

He concluded with a message to the fans: "Strickland fans were like, ‘fight him again.’ I said ‘guys, I will fight him again.’ I don’t make that decision." The ball is now in the UFC's court, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next move.

Adesanya unveils new 'Time for Killing' mentality

Israel Adesanya recently dropped a bombshell on his YouTube channel, shifting his focus from belts to opponents. “I’m excited, I’m excited, it's been a year, almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the Octagon,” Adesanya said. He’s no longer interested in collecting more titles. Instead, he wants to dominate his adversaries . “People are always like, ‘I hope you get the belt back,’ like I have belts, I don’t need anymore belts. I’m coming for heads, that’s what I wanna do,” he declared.

Adesanya’s new mantra is all about timing and precision. He elaborated, “Just a few that I have to touch. Everything comes at its own time, so right now it’s time for training, chilling, working, relaxing, healing and then when it’s time, time for killing.” This shift in focus could bring a new intensity to his fights.

Advertisement

Whether it's Adesanya, Strickland, or Chimaev, du Plessis is prepared and eager to defend his title. The question now is, who will step into the Octagon with him at UFC 305?