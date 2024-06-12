Dricus du Plessis Reveals Reasons for Declining Rumored UFC 300 Bout Against Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis finally breaks silence on allegedly turning down first title defense against former champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 300.

Dricus du Plessis captured the UFC middleweight championship this year at the UFC 297 pay-per-view after he managed to defeat former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland after battling for five rounds straight.

According to some previous reports, UFC reached out to Dricus du Plessis to defend his championship at UFC 300 against former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at the main event, but Du Plessis reportedly declined the offer.

Later, Alex Pereira was booked to main-event UFC 300 and defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time in his reign against the former light heavyweight champion, who technically never lost his championship strap and had to relinquish his championship due to an injury.

Recently, Dricus du Plessis appeared on FightWave, where he finally broke the silence on declining fights at the UFC 300 pay-per-view. He even gave the example of Alexander Volkanovski and expressed one should pick fights wisely.

Dricus du Plessis said, "This is your career. You have to be smart about it. Look at Alex Volkanovski as a champion stepping in on a week's notice. That is so badass, but what happened? What favors did that do him? Yeah, he got money. That's not why I do this. He got money, but he got knocked out because, obviously, he didn't have time to prepare for that fight. Do you think that anybody went, 'Oh, but he took it on short notice'? No, everybody went, 'he got knocked out'."

Advertisement

Dricus du Plessis talks about Khazmat Chimaev vs Robert Whittaker

Fight fans are in for a treat this month! They recently witnessed an epic showdown between the UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, and the number one pound-for-pound fighter, Dustin Poirier. It was an exhilarating battle for the undisputed gold, and possibly the last time Poirier will compete for it in his career.

Just after UFC 302, the company is gearing up to host some more massive events. The next spectacle UFC is aiming to host is a massive middleweight bout between undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev and former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

According to the rumor, the winner of the fight will get a direct shot at the championship strap. Recently, while talking to FightWave, the UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis spoke about the battle between Khamzat and Robert.

Dricus du Plessis expressed, “Should Khamzat beat Whittaker, I would love to fight Khamzat. In my opinion, should Whittaker beat Khamzat, I don't think it warrants him a title shot. Honestly, I would love to see Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland fight it out for the #1 contender fight."

Advertisement

The undefeated middleweight contender is all set to return once again to the UFC octagon after he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a short-notice fight at UFC 294 pay-per-view last year.

On the other hand, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will come back after his spectacular win against Paulo Costa at UFC 298 pay-per-view this year. Both elite fighters are scheduled to lock horns this summer on June 22 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Only one will stand tall at the end with his hand raised.

ALSO READ: Is Dricus du Plessis gay? UFC star explains why he has no problem kissing guys