Dricus du Plessis Reveals Surprising Tactics That Helped Him Win Against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305

Dricus Du Plessis has revealed his secret game plan against Israel Adesanya. Defending his middleweight title for the first time since UFC 297, Du Plessis managed to get a submission victory in the fourth round of the high profile fight. However, this was quite surprising for many as during the first three rounds, it seemed like it was Adesanya who was on the offense. Well, when Dricus du Plessis revealed his strategy for the bout, it was found that letting Adesanya dictate was part of his plan!

Speaking about how he approached his fight, Du Plessis stated that his team knew that Adesanya would come and attack him right away. That is why, Du Plessis stood his ground and waited for ‘Izzy’ to come forward. Unveiling his tactics, the champion stated, “So every round, you can at the beginning of that round I was standing my ground, but he was in the middle of the octagon, and he was almost dictating. But if you’re not used to fighting like that, you get more tired, if you’re not used fighting with that kind of pressure. And I didn’t back off. I wasn’t fighting on the outside, I just stood my ground. And every round, [with] around two minutes [left] my coach would shout, ‘Listen, it’s time to go!’ And I would start pushing forward, start pushing forward.”

‘Stillknocks’ stated that as Adesanya began to run out of gas, Du Plessis launched some big punches that ultimately made ‘Izzy’ go to the ground. However, the South African fighter also heaped praises on his opponent. Du Plessis stated that Adesanya showed a significant amount of character than he had expected. While Du Plessis landed some impactful punches on Adesanya, he was shocked to see ‘Izzy’ eat them nonchalantly.

Advertisement

Adesanya too, seemed quite impressed with how Dricus Du Plessis put up a dominating show. Despite getting submitted by the South African, ‘The Last Stylebender’ congratulated Du Plessis, and also acknowledged him as an ‘African Champion’. This was a huge thing for Du Plessis as the duo had been feuding with each other over the ‘Real African Champion’ debate. When Dricus du Plessis claimed himself as the real African champion, Adesanya lashed out at him for allegedly having a ‘colonial mindset’. However, as the dust settled on their rivalry, both Du Plessis and Adesanya seemed to have thrown the white towel to pacify their bad blood.