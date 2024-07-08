Dricus Du Plessis Says Beating Alex Pereira Was End of Israel Adesanya's UFC Career: 'You're in a Dark Place'

Dricus du Plessis just doesn’t seem to stop taking shots at Israel Adesanya. With their title fight coming up in August, the intense rivalry has heated up even further. It all started when Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya confronted each other at UFC 290. The situation worsened further with the ‘Real African’ controversy. Such comments coming from Du Plessis enraged Adesanya. He stated that Du Plessis has insulted the likes of Kamaru Usman and Francis Ngannou.

In the recent UFC 305 pre-sales presser, Adesanya also accused Du Plessis of having a ‘colonial mindset’. Well, after hearing all this, the South African is not the one to sit back and relax. Taking a jab at ‘Izzy’, the UFC middleweight champion pointed out the single biggest achievement of Adesanya’s career.

Dricus du Plessis mocks Adesanya’s win over Alex Pereira

Dricus du Plessis recently appeared on the HelloSport podcast. While on the podcast, Du Plessis reflected on how big a challenge Israel Adesanya was. The South African stated that being able to beat Alex Pereira was Adesanya’s biggest achievement so far.

Du Plessis said, “He had this nemesis who’s beaten him multiple times, and after that fight, he was ready to call it quits. Trying to convince him that he still wants to do this…you’re in a dark place.” For the uninitiated, Israel Adesanya is Alex Pereira’s only loss in his otherwise ornamented UFC career so far. However, their rivalry did not begin in the UFC. It dates back to the time when the duo competed for Glory Kickboxing.

Unfortunately, Adesanya did not have the upper hand in their rivalry. The duo met four times combined in Glory Kickboxing and the UFC. Only once did Adesanya manage to beat Pereira to win the middleweight title. But soon after he won, ‘Izzy’ lost the belt to Sean Strickland, taking a prolonged break thereafter. Meanwhile, this was not the only jab that Du Plessis had in store for ‘Izzy’.

Dricus du Plessis promises a ‘banger of a fight’

Dricus du Plessis seems to be itching to get back into the ring. Speaking on the Submission Radio podcast, Du Plessis stated that the UFC 305 main event will be a "banger of a fight." The champ also stated that he would be trying to knock Israel Adesanya out throughout the entirety of 25 minutes.

Surely, these are threatening words coming out of Du Plessis’ mouth. But Adesanya would also be charged up to show who the real African is. Thus, with things getting ugly and intense, it will be interesting to see the duo get into a dogfight come UFC 305.