Dricus Du Plessis Trolls Israel Adesanya for Crying at UFC 305 Press Conference

Did you catch what happened at the UFC 305 press conference? Things escalated quickly when Israel Adesanya broke down in tears following a heated exchange with Dricus du Plessis. The tension between these two fighters has been building for some time, but no one expected this emotional outburst.

Du Plessis mocked Adesanya’s childhood in Nigeria, leading to an explosive reaction. Adesanya defended his upbringing, saying he fights for his family. But du Plessis didn’t back down. Instead, he took to social media to troll Adesanya even more. So, what triggered this emotional breakdown? And how did du Plessis respond?

At the heated UFC 305 press conference, Dricus du Plessis didn't hold back. He lobbed a pointed question at Israel Adesanya, referencing a sensitive part of Adesanya's past: “Are you taking the servants with you when you’re going back?” This remark hit a nerve.

Adesanya fired back with palpable emotion, “Shut the f*** up, you don't even know anything about my story... My father and myself had to wake up at 4 a.m. and clean the banks while my mom studies to be a nurse. You don't know my f***ing story. Don’t f***ing speak on my story if you don't know my story. I will show you who you are Sunday. So, right now, shut the f*** up.”

Adesanya's response escalated quickly, blending tears with a fierce declaration: “He touched a subject there because I do this for my family... I am a f***ing human being. I am a man. I can cry and whoop your ass at the same time. I feel the love from the crowd. The first time I fought here [at UFC] 221, that was February 2018. That was me making my dream come true. Sunday, I'm going to f***ing kill your dreams, b*tch. I want to f***ing kill your dreams.”

Following the conference, du Plessis continued the taunting on Twitter, minimizing the emotional display with, “Come on guys stop crying at the press conferences it’s not that serious,” paired with a laughing emoji. He then added fuel to the fire with a photo of Adesanya in tears captioned, “I win the screenshot game.”

Both fighters are at the pinnacle of their game, with this bout possibly defining their legacies in the UFC middleweight division. With emotions running high and personal stakes amplified, this clash at UFC 305 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in both their careers. At the UFC 305 press conference in Perth, Dricus du Plessis shared his candid thoughts on his upcoming opponent, Israel Adesanya.

While he respects Adesanya’s prowess in the octagon, du Plessis isn't a fan of his words or attitude. “On a personal note, I don’t know Israel Adesanya. What he says, I don’t like, and uh, you know, the way he approached the whole thing, this whole fight, that was busy being made, I don’t like it, at all," du Plessis revealed.

Despite his reservations about Adesanya's character, he acknowledged his skill: "When it comes to as a fighter, the man is great, he’s done great things." Du Plessis confidently concluded, "It’s just time for me to take over, like I have, and that’s why I’m the champion of the world." This blend of respect and rivalry adds an intriguing layer to their impending battle at UFC 305.