Dricus du Plessis Urges All UFC Fighters to Thank Conor McGregor for THIS Reason

Conor McGregor is regarded as the face of the UFC. He is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time. Fans admire McGregor for his striking style and, most notably, his excellent mic work.

Notorious for his trash talk and fan engagement, McGregor's approach set him apart from every other UFC fighter. Over time, McGregor turned his name into a global brand and became a household name.

Many young fighters rising in the UFC are now following the blueprint set by Conor McGregor and trying to establish themselves as brands.

From UFC Bantamweight Champion Suga Sean O'Malley to UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, they are emulating McGregor’s pattern to position themselves as upcoming stars.

While speaking on The Sias du Plessis Show, UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus Du Plessis praised Conor McGregor for his contributions to the world of mixed martial arts and emphasized that every fighter should be grateful for his impact on the sport.

Dricus Du Plessis said, "Everything Conor McGregor touches, man, he's such a legend in the sport. He's transformed it into such a mainstream sport. Even if you don't like him, you can't ever discredit what he's done for the sport. Every single fighter needs to thank him, in my opinion, for the raise in pay and the rise in awareness of this sport."

Dricus Du Plessis Reveals Future Roadmap

Dricus Du Plessis captured the UFC Middleweight Championship this year at UFC 297 after defeating Sean Strickland. After five rounds of intense fighting, the judges scored the fight in favor of Du Plessis, crowning him the UFC Middleweight Champion.

Du Plessis is expected to defend his championship and anticipates fighting at UFC 305, possibly against former champion Israel Adesanya.

Discussing his future goals in the UFC after capturing the middleweight title, Du Plessis expressed his ambition to also compete for a second championship after addressing some significant challenges in his division.

Du Plessis stated, "I believe beating Adesanya, and if Khamzat beats Whittaker, then defeating Khamzat, would earn me a spot at light heavyweight. Like I said, I have no problem defending my belt a few times before that. For now, my focus is 100% on the middleweight division and my next fight, which will likely be against Israel Adesanya."

