‘Druski Got More Separation I’m Shook’: 49ers 1st Round Pick Ricky Pearsall Trolled With Hilarious Druski Comparison

San Francisco 49ers’ Ricky Pearsall has been trolled on the internet as the wide receiver has been compared to American comedian and actor Druski. The rookie was recently cleared to make his debut with the franchise.

Meanwhile, users on the internet are now bringing together Druski and Pearsalls separation video to troll the American football player.

San Francisco 49ers 1st round pick Ricky Pearsall trolled with hilarious Druski comparison

The Internet is full of hilarious reactions all the time and this time, the San Francisco 49ers 1st round pick Ricky Pearsall has come in the grip of trolls.

A video of his separation is going viral on the internet as the American football player is being compared to widely circulated videos of Druski.

A user wrote: “Damn they should sign Druski he had more separation.”

Another wrote, “Druski got more separation I’m shook.”

Another remarked, “LMFAO wasted a 1st on this guy.”

One user shared, “I am convinced said “49ers fans” have no clue what football even is.”

Last but not least, “Watched a niner fan say “BA can leave we have Pearsall” I should’ve taken a screenshot.”

Ricky Pearsall removed from non-football injury list

Ricky Pearsall has been removed from the non-football injury list since the first day of this week. This means the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft will be eligible to hit the practice field with his teammates.

The rookie was sidelined by a hamstring injury while the footballer was working out as he was away from the franchise headquarters which was heading to training camp.

Meanwhile, the player has now been activated from the non-football injury list. The 23-year-old college football for the Arizona State Sun Devils and Florida Gators. He was then drafted by the 49ers in the first round of the NFL Draft this year.

The 49ers are set to start their regular season on September 9 against the New York Jets which will be followed by a match against the Minnesota Vikings on 15 of the same month.

The franchise will then face the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on the 22 and 29 of the month before heading towards the next month in October.

