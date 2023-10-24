'Dude because you are my teammate': Tom Brady revealed how he motivated new athletes in the team

Everyone knows what a legendary player Tom Brady was. But do you know how outstanding of a leader this NFL legend was? Tom Brady was recently interviewed by Patrick Bet-David, the episode released on September 2023.

During this interview, Tom Brady explained how he created a connection with the new players, motivating them to their way up the ladder of success. The NFL legend went into detail about his leadership methods while playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's what Tom Brady said:

Tom Brady revealed how he worked with young talent

During the interview with Patrick Bet-David, Tom Brady was asked what methods he used to drive his guys in the right direction of the game. Simply put, he was asked about his leadership methods of working with new and young teammates. Replying to Patrick Bet-David, the NFL legend said, "Very important thing in my mind, in terms of leadership, is how you relate to the people that you worth with."

Adding further, Tom Brady said, "My vision of a relationship comes down to one word, 'carding.' Do you care about the other people, and do you collectively care about what you're trying to achieve?" Tom Brady explained that his teammates will only trust him when he genuinely cares about them. The emotion of care is really underrated and can be a game-changer for the team in terms of winning games.

Tom Brady went back in his memory, explaining that teammates sometimes felt unsure about why Tom Brady should care about them. Talking about the same, he said, "I'm like, dude because you are my teammate. 'I know, Tom, but you have already won six Super Bowls'. I'm like I don't give it like, we have this year. This year is my first year in Tampa, and I don't care what I did". What Tom means is that he focuses on the present, not what he achieved in the past.

Overall, Tom Brady explained that he would connect with the team personally and make them believe that he isn't special but just like them. By winning the trust of young and new players, Tom gets them to follow his roadmap to achieve success in not just games but in life as well. We have many examples, such as Patrick Mahomes, who Tom Brady inspires because that's how a leader works.