‘Dude staring at Jesus’: NBA fans make fun of Ja Morant for not looking at sexy reporter during walk-off interview

The Memphis Grizzlies point guard, Ja Mor, served a 25-game suspension due to his social media posts involving firearms displayed twice within three months.

After the suspension, Morant made a powerful comeback in his first match, invoking a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 34 points, grabbed six rebounds, and provided eight assists in his late-season debut.

Morant keenly awaited returning to the team after his suspension. He shouldered the full weight of the team's performance during his absence and recognized personal therapy's crucial role in his individual growth.

Morant showcased an applaudable game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 3, 2024.

He led the Memphis Grizzlies to triumph with a 106-98 victory after punching 26 points, 13 of them scored in the last quarter, and dishing out 10 assists.

Historically, Morant has recorded average stats of 28.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in his 13 games against the Spurs.

Post-game, Ja Morant was seen handling an interview with reporter Kelcey Wright Johnson with his daughter by his side. Fans observed Morant's conscious effort to refrain from making eye contact with the reporter.

Advertisement

In the 2023-24 season, Morant's performance against the Spurs revealed an average score of 26.0 points, 10.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in one game.

This extraordinary performance emphasizes Morant's substantial contribution to the game, particularly against the Spurs.

ALSO READ: WATCH: LeBron James brutally puts Paul George on a poster during Clippers vs Lakers; NBA fans react

Who is Kelcey Wright Johnson and what defines her in sports journalism?

Sports journalist Kelcey Wright Johnson works closely with the Memphis Grizzlies as a sideline reporter.

At Grind City Media, she is a digital contributor and host, creating and reporting content for digital and social platforms and taking part in game-night productions and broadcasts.

In her noteworthy NBA podcast "Just Grizzles," Kelcey lends her voice.

Her sports journalism career includes her former stint as a college basketball player and coverage of significant events, from Toronto Raptors games to NCAA basketball.

Kelcey's comprehensive coverage of the Memphis Grizzlies paired with her captivating personality helps define her within the sports journalism field.

ALSO READ: What teams are playing in the NBA Paris game 2024?