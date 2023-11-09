‘Dudes American accent on point’: UFC fans react to Conor McGregor hilariously impersonating Michael Chandler

Former UFC double-division champion Conor McGregor is currently sidelined from competition, having suffered a leg break in 2021 during a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following the notorious incident, McGregor underwent leg surgery, keeping him out of the octagon for nearly three years.

Recently, the 155-pound king signaled his readiness for a comeback, re-entering UFC’s anti-drug examinations. He is expected to make his return in April 2024, near UFC 300.

Michael Chandler, a former Bellator champion and current UFC lightweight fighter, is likely to be McGregor’s comeback opponent. Both fighters even served as coaches on Ultimate Fighter.

Conor McGregor has added a playful touch to the anticipation, posting a voice note mimicking Michael Chandler and playfully calling himself out in Chandler's accent: “Conor McGregor, you gotta come back and fight somebody; I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet.”

Fans have eagerly reacted to the post, with one expressing, “Actually sounds like him.” Some fans have taken it a step further, sharing dubbed versions of McGregor's voice note overlaid on the actual call-out video.

A user mentioned missing McGregor’s legendary trash talk and expressed the desire for his swift return to the octagon.

Michael Chandler called out Conor McGregor

The former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter, Michael Chandler, recently went head-to-head with former interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Chandler secured a brutal knockout victory over Ferguson with a head-kick.

Following his impressive win over Tony Ferguson, Chandler took the opportunity to call out to Conor McGregor during the post-fight interview. He declared, “Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody.

I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter.”

Fans are now eagerly anticipating the matchup between Chandler and Conor McGregor, which is slated to take place next year at UFC 300.

