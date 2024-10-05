Duke’s Cooper Flagg Shares His Honest Reaction on NBA Legend Kevin Garnett’s Praise: ‘Kind of a Surreal Feeling,’

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, the number one high school basketball prospect from the class of 2024, has been receiving plenty of attention. Among the many NBA legends praising the young forward, none other than Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett has taken note of Flagg’s game.

In a recent conversation on the Ticket & The Truth podcast, Garnett showered Flagg with high praise, describing the 17-year-old as having ‘superstar potential.’

For Flagg, who grew up a Boston Celtics fan, the compliment from a franchise icon like Garnett carried extra weight. "It was definitely kind of a surreal feeling," Flagg admitted during an interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "Being a Celtics fan, obviously he is a big Celtics figure."

Garnett, known for his intensity, competitiveness, and defensive versatility, saw many of those same qualities in Flagg. He remarked on the podcast that Flagg already possesses the aura of a superstar and that his style of play will inspire young athletes. Garnett confidently added that while Flagg would certainly learn a lot during his time at Duke, he’s already polished enough for the next level.

"It’s just that superstardom that follows you," Garnett said, praising the Duke freshman. "He got that superstar around him." With such strong endorsements from an NBA legend, it’s no surprise that Flagg is feeling the excitement—but he remains grounded in his journey.

Flagg has been a topic of conversation among the NBA elite for some time now. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry all witnessed Flagg in action this summer as he played scrimmages against them while training with USA Basketball’s Select Team in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

LeBron told Esquire's Brian O'Keefe that Flagg "will be a big-time player here for Team USA down the road." Durant also praised the young star’s abilities, remarking that Flagg’s defensive versatility and competitive spirit are reminiscent of the qualities that made Garnett a legend.

Despite the growing hype, Flagg isn’t getting caught up in predictions about the 2025 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be the top pick. "Absolutely not," Flagg said when asked if it’s a foregone conclusion that he will be the number one overall selection. "It’s a day-to-day thing. For me, it’s just about focusing on my team and this year."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer echoed the young forward's grounded mindset, adding that Flagg has proven himself in practice but still has much to accomplish. "Of course, he has to prove it," Scheyer told ESPN. "His thing is going to be deserved, at the end of the day, based on what he does."

Flagg and the Blue Devils are gearing up for the upcoming college basketball season, where he will undoubtedly be the center of attention. Fans got their first glimpse of Flagg in a Duke uniform during a recent exhibition game, but the real action begins on November 4 when Duke hosts Maine. For those eager to witness Flagg’s potential unfold, it’s clear the young star is prepared to work hard and let his game do the talking.

