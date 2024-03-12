'Dunk of the Year': Trayce Jackson-Davis’ Poster Dunk on Victor Wembanyama Leaves NBA Fans and Steve Kerr in Disbelief

Victor Wembanyama got a taste of his own medicine against the Golden State Warriors as the rookie from France got dunked by another rookie. Wembanyama has been seen dunking on players from different teams throughout the campaign but this time, he was on the receiving end.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, a rookie forward for the Golden State Warriors posterized him with one of the best dunks of the year.

Considering how well Wembanyama guarded the rim, the dunk was an uncommon sight. At 3.4 blocks per game, the rookie leads the league in blocks, and opponents are reluctant to take him on.

Wembanyama was on Jackson-Davis as he went straight to the basket with 1:15 left in the game and Golden State leading San Antonio by eight points. Jackson-Davis viciously threw down a massive one-handed dunk. The Warriors bench went into a frenzy, and even head coach Steve Kerr appeared stunned by the finish.

NBA fans were shocked by the poster on social media.

One fan called it the 'Dunk of the Year'.

One fan showed his disbelief by posting, "TRAYCE POSTERED WEMBY OMGGGGGG".

"Did not have Wemby getting postered on my bingo card for today", posted another fan.

One fan couldn't control his excitement as he posted, "BAPTIZED HIM OMGGGGGGG".

Jackson-Davis played 26 minutes off the bench and finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in an outstanding performance as the Warriors went on to win 112–102.

