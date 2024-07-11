Dustin Poirer Goes Off on Michael Chandler After Iron Demanded His Retirement: ‘He’s Got Dana White Privilege’

UFC legend Dustin Poirier’s rivalry with Michael Chandler is alive and well. The Diamond recently went off on Michael Chandler alongside Ariel Helwani in the MMA Hour show. After Iron demanded that Poirier should retire, the latter decimated him.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier engaged in a war of words on social media. It appears that the Diamond has had a disdain for Iron ever since their fight at UFC 281. Although they are not fighting anytime soon, their feud is growing.

Dustin Poirier goes off on Michael Chandler

UFC 302 witnessed a lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and champion Islam Makhachev. Despite Diamond having his moments, the Russian contender won the bout via submission, successfully defending his title.

Although Poirier was hinting at a potential retirement after the fight, he later expressed his desire to fight again. A series of tweets were posted by Dustin, which hinted that the lightweight contender wanted to make a comeback to the octagon.

Fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler responded to the tweets. He expressed that the division does not want him to come back. Iron revealed that it is ‘good’ for Dustin Poirier to retire from the sport.

In the MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier responded to Chandler’s comments. “You’re not one of us,” said Diamond. He also goes off on the fact that Michael Chandler has not won a fight in a long time.

Poirier also believed that Chandler was not a big draw in the UFC. Diamond also claimed Iron is ‘doing a good job at beating himself.’ This indicated Michael’s long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor. Since he refused to fight anyone else but The Notorious, Dustin grabbed the opportunity to tease his former opponent.

“I think he’s got Dana White privilege,” said Dustin Poirier. The Lafayette native does not believe his career would be at stake without McGregor, as he is highly favored by the UFC president.

When asked about a potential rematch against Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier denied. He believed he dominated Iron fair-and-square and that he did not feel the need to give him another shot at a potential victory.

When Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler confronted each other post-fight

Lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier were engaged in a three-round war. During segments of the fight, Iron was winning a few of the exchanges. Despite putting up a tough fight, Diamond won via a third-round submission.

After a fight expires, the contenders usually show respect toward each other. However, that was not the case with Porier and Chandler. Diamond confronted him about the supposed dirty tricks he was playing inside the octagon.

During the fight, Michael Chandler stuck his fingers in Poirier’s mouth to get hold of a rear-naked choke. Iron also blew snot and blood into his opponent’s face to get a slight advantage in the fight.

Although they initially showed respect, Dustin Poirier confronted Michael Chandler after the fight. “You stuck your fingers in my mouth; you know what you did,” said Diamond as he was separated by security guards.

After a couple of confrontational exchanges, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler hugged it out. However, Diamond expressed his disappointment at the post-fight press conference. He hinted that Iron did not take the criticism seriously.

Since then, both contenders have constantly had a go at each other. Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, although respectful, are not on good terms, judging by recent events.