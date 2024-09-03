Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler Called Out for Rematch by UFC Lightweight Citing Garage Training as Reason for Previous Losses

Dan Hooker wants to redo his matches with Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. While Hooker faced both fighters in the UFC, things didn’t turn out quite according to his plan. However, in a recent interview with Combat TV on YouTube, Hooker has revealed some intriguing details about his previous fights. According to the UFC athlete, he trained in his garage, devoid of modern facilities to keep up with the top-level fighting standards.

Now that he can afford the best MMA training, Hooker wants to ‘run it back’ with the fighters. ‘The Hangman’ said, “Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler are bragging about beating me... Bro, you're bragging about beating me on 3 weeks' notice while I was training in my garage. Don't say my name unless you're willing to run it back. If they want to brag about it, they can fight me again. If you don't want to fight me again, then shut up.”

Well, Dan Hooker faced off with Dustin Poirier at UFC on ESPN back in June 2020. Having encountered a striking masterclass from Poirier, Hooker lost the bout via a decision. However, things went quite harshly for Hooker when he took on Michael Chandler at UFC 257 in 2021. Chandler delivered a devastating knockout punch to secure a first-round victory, thwarting the danger.

Cut to 2024, Dan Hooker is looking like a mature fighter. After suffering a two-fight losing streak, Hooker has notched up three consecutive victories in quick succession. And this is not the first instance of Hooker calling out big names in recent times. After securing a split decision victory against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305, Hooker called out Conor McGregor. He even suggested that for ‘The Notorious’, fighting Hooker, who is ranked among the top five fighters in his division, will be a ‘smart option’ than Michael Chandler.

However, Dan Hooker’s wishes of fighting both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler might not come to fruition at all. As it is well known, the duo has been bracing up for a fight since last year. Thus, it is unlikely that Dana White and co. will change the plans and make Hooker face either of the two stalwarts. On the contrary, Hooker’s wish for a Dustin Poirier rematch might be on the cards.

‘The Diamond’ recently hinted at a comeback to the UFC. While there have been significant rumors about Nate Diaz and even Islam Makhachev facing Poirier, nothing has been confirmed yet. Thus, there is a good chance that Hooker might just get his anticipated rematch if Dana White deems the idea fit. Well, with a significant amount of ripple being initiated by Dan Hooker, it remains to be seen how things shape up in the future.

