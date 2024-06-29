Dustin Poirier Believes Conor McGregor Will Return Stronger After Withdrawing from UFC 303: Here’s Why

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was all set to return inside the UFC octagon after a long break of almost three and a half years at the UFC 303 pay-per-view this Saturday. Mystic Mac was scheduled to lock horns with former Bellator lightweight champion and current ranked sixth lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Unfortunately, Conor McGregor and his team had to pull out of the much-awaited extravaganza against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view. The reason behind McGregor pulling out two weeks before the fight was that he injured his toe during a sparring session while preparing for his return bout.

Fight fans are now wondering what’s next for Conor McGregor. According to some previous reports, Conor McGregor’s injury is not severe, and he will be fit to rumble in a couple of days. Mystic Mac and his team are aiming to return this year in September or October.

Recently, former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier appeared on ESPN MMA, where he talked about the return of his former rival, Conor McGregor, and expressed that Mystic Mac will return stronger.

Dustin Poirier said, “Just looking at his career and the things he has accomplished, the man has a strong mindset. If he commits himself to be the best he can, if his body allows him to be the best he can, I think he’s going to come back strong.”

Conor McGregor’s Mental Pain

We are now just hours away from the UFC 303 pay-per-view, where Alex Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in a rematch.

The UFC 303 card was initially dedicated to the return of former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Mystic Mac was all set to square off against Michael Chandler, but he had to withdraw from the main event after sustaining an injury during his training camp.

A couple of hours back, Conor McGregor tweeted and expressed that he is under great mental pressure.

Conor McGregor tweeted: “I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching fight week take place. Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement. My peers and fans.”

Alex Pereira supports Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the sold-out UFC 303 pay-per-view was a major shakeup for the company and fight fans. Ultimately, the UFC reworked the UFC 303 card and found a worthy replacement for Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s match.

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira stepped in on short notice and reused the UFC 303.

Recently, at the UFC 303 media day, Alex Pereira was asked about his opinion on Conor McGregor pulling himself out of the main event due to a minor pinkie finger injury.

Alex Pereira extended his support towards Mystic Mac and expressed he empathizes with McGregor's decision, acknowledging that McGregor's financial security and personal circumstances differ significantly from his own. He admitted that if he were in McGregor's position, he might have made the same choice, and thus, he refrains from judging the severity of McGregor's injury.

