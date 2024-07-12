Dustin Poirier Burns Michael Chandler With Epic Response to ‘Rent Free’ Comment: ‘Check Your Record Buddy'

The back-and-forth between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier is never-ending. Both lightweight contenders seem to have a disdain for each other, judging by previous exchanges. With Diamond’s recent comment, it is clear that the rivalry has not ended whatsoever.

Dustin Poirier appeared in an interview with MMA Fighting, where he was asked about Chandler. Diamond proceeded to go off on his former opponent. He had previously mentioned wanting to fight rather than following up with retirement and it looks like Michael is the perfect opponent.

Dustin Poirier responds to Michael Chandler’s post

UFC 281 encountered a lightweight clash between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Although it seemed like Iron had his moments, Diamond emerged victorious via a third-round submission. This was a huge win for him, as it looked like his opponent was dominating at certain points.

After the fight, Poirier accused Chandler of playing dirty tricks in the ring. Both fighters confronted each other on it. Since then, both fighters have not spoken about each other in the most cordial way.

After Michael Chandler demanded Dustin Poirier retire, Diamond went off on him in an interview with Ariel Helwani. He claimed Iron did not belong in the same space he was in. The American contender said that he was leagues above him.

Upon witnessing this, Chandler issued a response to Poirier, continuing their back-and-forths. “Dues paid but I’m living rent free,” tweeted Iron. The lightweight contender believes he is inside the mind of Dustin.

Advertisement

When Dustin was questioned about his response to said tweet in an interview with MMA Fighting, he did not hold back. “Man, f*** Michael Chandler. Check your record buddy,” said Diamond. In recent years, Iron has won one fight out of his last four fights.

“That last L two years ago is to the kid right here,” said Poirier as he smacked his chest. Michael Chandler’s last fight was against Diamond. Although it looked like his training paid off, Iron lost.

Also read: Dustin Poirier Chooses ‘Violence’ As He Responds To Connor McGregor; Turns ‘That Pinky Toe’ Into Gold

Dustin Poirier’s thoughts on Michael Chandler waiting for Conor McGregor's fight

Michael Chandler was scheduled to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303. However, the Irishman had to withdraw due to a pinky-toe injury. This placed Iron in a strange place, as he did not want to take another fight until The Notorious returned.

Advertisement

Fans criticized Chandler for this maneuver. They believed him to be wasting his life in the UFC. However, former opponent Dustin Poirier has quite contrary views on the matter. Diamond believes he should wait for Conor McGregor.

“He’s risking the chance of losing if it ever materializes,” said Dustin Poirier. Diamond believes if Chandler suffered a loss against another opponent, his chance of fighting against Conor McGregor might be diminished.

Although he believes it is worth the wait, Poirier also suggests Chandler’s prime to be wasting away. When asked if he would wait for a potential fight against McGregor, Diamond denied and revealed his disinterest.

Dustin Poirier claimed he would not be willing to wait for a fight against McGregor. Diamond had a memorable trilogy against the Irishman. The American contender emerged victorious in said trilogy after an unfortunate leg-break loss for The Notorious.