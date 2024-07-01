Dustin Poirier Calls Out Islam Makhachev for Rematch Despite Hinting at Retirement After UFC 302

Dustin Poirier has called out Islam Makhachev for a rematch if Arman Tsarukyan can’t fight the Dagestani next. Poirier, despite previously hinting at retirement, is open to a rematch against Makhachev.

The former interim lightweight champion took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Makhachev out. With Tsarukyan suspended, Makhachev’s next opponent remains uncertain. Poirier pounced on the opportunity to make his case for a rematch.

Dustin Poirier issues rematch challenge to Islam Makhachev

Arman Tsarukyan got handed a suspension and a hefty fine for trying to punch a fan during his UFC 300 walkout. Tsarukyan is the number 1 ranked lightweight and is the most likely next challenger for Islam Makhachev.

However, his ban means Tsarukyan can’t fight anytime soon. Dustin Poirier has called out Makhachev for a rematch in the meantime, writing on X, “If arman can't fight let's go again.”

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier fought at UFC 302 with the Russian earning a fifth-round submission win. Poirier hinted that was his last fight in the UFC and that he is contemplating retirement.

‘The Diamond’, however, has since changed his stance. He has claimed that he still has the itch and the ability to compete at the top level. Poirier has now made his case for a rematch against Makhachev.

Also Read: Dustin Poirier Believes Conor McGregor Will Return Stronger After Withdrawing from UFC 303

Advertisement

Dustin Poirier predicts Islam Makhachev would beat Arman Tsarukyan

Dustin Poirier thinks Islam Makhachev would beat Arman Tsarukyan as the Russian has evolved in his striking. He gave Makhachev the grappling advantage and claimed he could trouble Tsarukyan with his polished striking.

Poirier said on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, “I think Islam’s striking has really evolved. He has made leaps and bounds with the striking. Arman is going to have a tough time taking him down so I think the fight will be on the feet till Islam decides to take him down. I just think Islam’s striking is a bit more crisp. His boxing is a bit more crisp right now. So if it stays on the feet, I am going Islam. Obviously the grappling, probably Islam, so that is who I would pick.”

Dustin Poirier has fought Islam Makhachev and is teammates with Tsarukyan at the American Top Team. Hence, his opinion might have a valid ground.

Advertisement