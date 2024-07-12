Dustin Poirier Chooses ‘Violence’ As He Responds To Connor McGregor; Turns ‘That Pinky Toe’ Into Gold

The rivalry between former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier and former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is one of the most exciting and high-drama rivalries within UFC’s lightweight division.

The animosity between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is still on the same bitter note even after getting hands on each other thrice in their career. The rivalry between Diamond and Notorious has not settled. Yet, both these superstar still hold a grudge against each other and are very vocal about sharing their true feeling in public.

Recently, Dustin Poirier appeared on the MMA Hours Show of Ariel Helwani, where he criticized Conor McGregor for still dragging his family in tweets and expressed his wish to beat him once again.

Dustin Poirier said, “Dude, he crossed lines you can’t come back from. I want to whip his ass when I see his tweets. He’s trying to bring that out of me. He wants me to fire back.”

Dustin Poirier mocks Conor McGregor

Now, a couple of hours back, Conor McGregor tweeted via his official X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed, “EVERYTHING I TOUCH TURNS TO GOLD!”



Dustin Poirier took a hilarious shot at Conor McGregor, quoting the same tweet and expressing, “Touch that pinky toe”, targeting the injured toe of McGregor that forced him to withdraw his name from his anticipated return fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

UFC enthusiasts are now sharing their funny reactions to Dustin Poirier’s hilarious comeback to Conor McGregor. A fan commented under the tweet on Diamond, “He’s dead already, Dustin.”

Another fan expressed his views and said, “Please fight him again, bro. That series is 1-1. You cannot consider that broken leg a win. 1-1. We need a decider. I know you don’t like the dude, but think of all the charity money you can raise with one more.”



Another fan expressed, “Dustin woke up and chose violence.”



Another fan reacted, “Dustin really about to steal that red panty night from Mike.”

Dustin Poirier reacts to Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 withdrawal

At his appearance at MMA Hours Show with Airel Helwani, Dustin Poirier opened up about his current status and event and shared his views on some of the trending topics. An interesting topic was Diamond’s view on Conor McGregor pulling himself out of UFC 303 pay-per-view on two weeks' short notice.

Conor McGregor was all set to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view last month, but two weeks out of the fight, Mystic Mac injured the pinky finger of his toe and his team, and he decided to pull him out of the battle. Ultimately, Alex Pereira stepped up and successfully defended his championship at UFC 303.

Dustin Poirier shared his unfiltered opinion about Conor McGregor pulling himself out due to a toe injury; Diamond said, “Dude, a pinky toe? It's like, I've fought with so many injuries. Like Conor said, he's fought with a lot of injuries he doesn't want to. I've fought with a lot of injuries over the years, but a pinky toe doesn't seem like a reason to pull out of a fight, you know?” He then went on to say that the severity of the injury depends on which part of his leg is hurt.”

