Dustin Poirier Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is Stronger Than Islam Makhachev After His Championship Fight at UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fought for the UFC undisputed strap for the third and potentially the last time in his entire UFC career at UFC 302 pay-per-view against the current UFC lightweight champion and number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter Islam Makhachev in the event.

Unfortunately, Dustin Poirier was unable to finish his story of wrapping the UFC lightweight championship around his waist when Islam Makhahev caught him with a perfect leg sweep in round five. Makhachev quickly transitioned the sweep into a choke and finished the fight with submission.

Recently, Dustin Poirier appeared on the MMA Hours Show and talked to host Ariel Helwani. While talking to Helwani, Diamond was asked about the difference between fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Diamond is the one who has fought championship matches with both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Dustin Poirier expressed while comparing Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, “ takedowns are different, pressure is similar, takedowns are lot different he (Islam Makhachev ) does a lot of upper body stuff, he kept trying to clinch-up with me Khabib would shoot lower shots. I think Khabib is more physically stronger. Islam’s squeeze is incredible.”

Although Dustin Poirier lost the match against Islam Makhachev and was unable to capture the undisputed championship once in his elongated career, he has earned the respect of fans differently, and he gave Islam Makhachev the most challenging fight in his entire career. Makhachev was wide open during his career.

Dustin Poirier provides details about his UFC retirement

During the whole UFC 302 build, Dustin Poirier kept telling fight fans that win or loss, this could be his last dance inside the UFC octagon. After the fight ended and Islam Makhachev regained his championship crown back, Diamond announced he wanted to think about what was next, but this could indeed be his last UFC fight.

Recently, while talking to Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier expressed that he is not saying that he’ll never fight again, but as of now, he is leaning towards retirement.

Later, Dustin Poirier even responded that he was interested in fighting big money fights like Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz instead of running in the race of gold rush.

Dustin Poirier reacted to potentially fighting in big-money matches and revealed he still holds some fights in a UFC contract, “I gotta see how I feel. Talking about those things, it’s not exciting to me. But if my phone rang right now and it was Hunter Campbell. I gotta see how I feel when it’s offered to me.”

No matter if Dustin Poirier decides to hang his gloves forever or plans to return for a money match-up and entertain fans once again, he has registered his name in the legacy book of the UFC as one of the greatest mixed martial artists to grace the UFC octagon with his presence and has delivered some of best matches in the history from his rivalry with Conor McGregor, exciting matches with Max Holloway, Justin Geathje and many more.

If, by any chance, Dustin Poirier plans to come to UFC and compete, he will still have some exciting matches to compete in from his garage fight with Colby Covington, a trilogy with Max Holloway, a trilogy with Justin Geathje and his fourth match with Conor McGregor and more.

