Dustin Poirier Drops Huge Comeback Announcement Debunking Retirement Rumors: ‘Big News…’

Dustin Poirier is coming back! After his last face-off against the lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, Poirier hinted at retiring from the sport. However, within a few days, ‘Diamond’ debunked the rumors and mentioned that he wanted to come back for more. Recently, Poirier has teased about his return once again. Taking to his Instagram story, Poirier uploaded an image of himself with the caption, “Big news coming soon. [One more].”

Soon after his announcement, the MMA community got overly excited. Speculations started to pour in with names like Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira, and Dan Hooker being teased. While the possibility of Poirier competing in a trilogy fight with McGregor is very low, the other two options seem quite viable. Charles Oliveira is looking for a big name to defeat and reclaim his lost glory at UFC 300. Facing off against Arman Tsarukyan, Oliveira almost had the match in his grasp. However, a striking masterclass from Tsarukyan derailed the Brazilian’s chances of making a case for the UFC lightweight championship.

As for Poirier, he had one hell of a fight against Islam Makhachev. Competing for the belt, Poirier put on a valiant show, cutting open Makhachev in the middle of the bout. With significant strikes being thrown at the champion, the match was hanging in balance when a momentary lapse from Poirier resulted in a submission victory for Makhachev. The extent of how good Poirier was in the match could be fathomed from the fact that Islam Makhachev will likely have to undergo surgery on his hand to cope with the damages incurred.

Dustin Poirier was briefly in talks for a Nate Diaz fight. The fight was supposed to happen when Nate Diaz was in the UFC. Unfortunately, the match never materialized and cut to 2024, it looks like Diaz is still up for the fight. Urging Diaz to get into a contract as soon as possible, ‘Diamond’ looked as eager as ever. Poirier also teased a rematch with Islam Makhachev. While Makhachev is expected to take on Arman Tsarukyan, the Armenian fighter is currently serving a ban.

Making his way out in the UFC 300, Tsarukyan got involved in a physical scuffle with a fan. This was against the rules of the UFC and hence, Tsarukyan was handed a 9 month long ban. Poirier took this opportunity and wanted a rematch against Makhachev to make things even. However, while that did not happen, the recent announcement from ‘Diamond’ has surely hinted at something big coming up.

