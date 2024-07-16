Dustin Poirier Eyes Comeback; Names Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Alexander Volkanovski Among Potential Opponents

Dustin Poirier, the Diamond, might be back! After dropping hints about retirement, the former interim champ is eyeing a return to the Octagon. Who's next? That's the big question. Poirier has a stacked hitlist. Fancy a Nate Diaz rematch? What about another go with Conor McGregor?

Or maybe a clash with the featherweight king, Alexander Volkanovski? The Louisiana fighter hasn't made it official yet, but the MMA world is buzzing. Could we see Poirier back in the UFC soon?

Top contenders Dustin Poirier could face next

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on a potential comeback, stirring excitement among fans. Despite his recent loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier isn't ready to hang up his gloves just yet. He mentioned that while he's considering retirement, he's open to fighting again if the right opportunity arises. "If something big comes up that’s exciting, that’s a big risk that’s worth it, I’ll probably take it," Poirier explained.

Poirier listed several high-profile opponents he’d be interested in facing. UFC commentator Jon Anik asked him if his next fight could be against one of these notable fighters: Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, or Colby Covington.

Poirier responded enthusiastically, "100%. Yeah. If I do fight again, and when I do fight again, it'll definitely be one of those guys you just said." One name that stands out is Nate Diaz. The two were supposed to fight at UFC 230 in 2018, but it didn't happen due to Poirier's hip injury.

Poirier is keen on settling unfinished business with Diaz, but there are complications. He revealed, "The thing with Diaz is, I'm in contact with the UFC behind the scenes about my next moves all the time. The last time I brought his name up, they didn't want to talk about him. He's such a struggle to deal with, that I think they just don't want to do it anymore."

This candid admission highlights the challenges of arranging a fight with Diaz. However, Poirier remains hopeful and motivated. His focus has shifted from chasing titles to securing exciting, legacy-defining bouts. Fans eagerly await to see who "The Diamond" will face next.

Dustin Poirier prefers boxing match with Diaz

Nate Diaz has been suggested as a potential comeback opponent for Dustin Poirier by UFC commentator Jon Anik. Poirier is keen on the idea, expressing a preference for a boxing match . Speaking on 'The MMA Hour,' Poirier said, “I would box Nate [Diaz], I would box Nate. Either [MMA or boxing works for me], but I would rather [fight] Nate in boxing.”

He explained the appeal of a boxing camp, “Just a change of speed, a different training camp... it would be a lot less wearing on the body.” Diaz, who recently earned a controversial win over Jorge Masvidal in boxing, was previously set to fight Poirier at UFC 230. This long-awaited clash could finally happen, adding another chapter to their unfinished rivalry.

