Dustin Poirier Interested in Fighting THIS UFC Legend in One Off Boxing Showdown

Dustin Poirier has expressed interest in fighting Nate Diaz in a one-off boxing showdown. Speaking on the MMA Hour show, Poirier claimed that a boxing training camp would be much less strenuous on his body.

He further expressed interest in fighting Diaz in either boxing or MMA; however, he admitted that he’d prefer a boxing showdown against the Stockton native.

Dustin Poirier speaks about potential Nate Diaz fight

Nate Diaz was recently tipped to take on Dustin Poirier in his UFC comeback fight by Jon Anik. ‘The Diamond’ has also expressed interest in fighting Diaz and has claimed that he’d prefer a clash inside the squared circle.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Poirier said, “Of course. Just a change of speed, a different training camp, just something different. I’ve been doing MMA for a while, and I still love the training camps and I love fighting. But to go to purely boxing, the training camp would be a lot less wearing on the body. No wrestling, no jiu-jitsu, it would be boxing, running, swimming. That would be fun stuff.”

Poirier further cited Diaz as a potential opponent, saying, “I would box Nate [Diaz], I would box Nate. Either [MMA or boxing works for me], but I would rather [fight] Nate in boxing.”

Advertisement

Nate Diaz recently earned a controversial decision win against Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match. Poirier, meanwhile, lost to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in his third shot at the undisputed lightweight title.

Dustin Poirier is a teammate of Jorge Masvidal at the ATT, and ‘The Diamond’ was previously scheduled to take on Diaz at UFC 230. Hence, a potential showdown between them could be intriguing.

Also Read: Dustin Poirier Takes a Dig at Conor McGregor for Disrespectful Comments About His Wife

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz are known as skillful MMA boxers

Nate Diaz is known for his good boxing in MMA. He has always shown great hands, and while Diaz is not necessarily a knockout artist, he can overwhelm opponents with pressure. Diaz currently boasts a pro boxing record of 1-1.

Dustin Poirier, meanwhile, is also a skillful boxer and has knockout wins over Conor McGregor and other notable strikers. He has powerful hands with stellar technique.

Advertisement

While boxing as a sport is different from MMA boxing, Poirer could transition to the squared circle, and Diaz has already competed twice in pro boxing. Hence, a showdown between these two UFC legends could be an entertaining affair for the fans.

Also Read: UFC Insider Reveals Why It Is Easier for Nate Diaz to Return Compared to Ronda Rousey