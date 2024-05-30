Dustin Poirier Makes a Prediction About Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler UFC 303 Fight: Details Inside

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is all set to fight current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for championship gold at the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Ahead of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier has broken down the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight at UFC 303 pay-per-view. Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have fought three times; Notorious won the first fight, and Poirier won the last two. Poirier was the last fighter to compete against Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier recently gave an interview to First Take in which he discussed a match between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor ahead of his championship fight.

Dustin Poirier predicted, “I think Conor McGregor clips Michael Chandler. Chandler covers too much distance not properly, not the best footwork. Lunging in with shots, and that’s how you get countered. If Conor’s the matador and has the same timing and pop that he had before the injury, Conor’s gonna stop this guy.”

UFC 302 Match Card

UFC 302, pay-per-view, is scheduled for June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America. Where Islam Makhachev will lock horns with Dustin Poirier at the main event for the champion crown, and the co-main event former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will return after dropping his championship for the first at UFC 297. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

He will face Paulo Costa in a middleweight fight. There are more fights on UFC 302 pay-per-view; here is the list of matches scheduled for the card.

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier: UFC Lightweight Championship Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Under Card

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki Niko Price vs. Alex Morono Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards Andre Lima vs. Mitch Raposo Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

ALSO READ: Coach Mike Brown Reveals Diamond's Response to 'No More Guillotines' at UFC 299