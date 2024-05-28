Dustin Poirier Nods in Agreement With Conor McGregor; Stays Confident in Knocking Out Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier is ready for UFC 302. Can he knock out Islam Makhachev? This fight happens on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. It’s a title clash that has everyone talking. Poirier has beaten Conor McGregor twice before. Can he do it again against Makhachev? Conor thinks so.

He predicts Poirier will catch Makhachev with a left hook and Poirier agrees. He believes he has the power and timing to finish anyone. Will Makhachev’s vulnerabilities be his downfall?

Why Poirier Believes He Can Dethrone the Champ

In his chat with TMZ Sports, Dustin Poirier, 35, echoed Conor McGregor’s bold prediction. McGregor had pointed out Makhachev's vulnerability, stating, “I think Dustin does him, knocks him out.” He elaborated, “I think the things that Makhachev does wrong, the things he’s not good at, he fumbles over his feet usually early on and falls into shots,” he went on to say.

He continued, "He's been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC and that's one of Dustin's best shots. If Dustin's ever going to do it, it'll be this time. Obviously Dustin does his things bad also that feed into Makhachev's strengths. So, it's going to be a good fight to see which one shows up but it's all to play for."

Poirier agreed with McGregor's assessment, saying, “I think everybody is. Anyone is if they get hit with the right shot.” Confident in his striking power, Poirier shared his game plan. “I feel like I possess the power and the timing to finish anybody at 155 pounds if they get silly in there,” he said.

He continued, “It’s just capitalizing on those mistakes. If he gets overextended, making him pay for it. You know I just need to be tight, balanced, in a good rhythm that night and I can get it done.”

Poirier's confidence is clear. He believes he can land the decisive blow. With the fight drawing closer, Poirier remains focused and ready. As UFC 302 approaches, the excitement is palpable. Conor McGregor’s bold prediction adds even more intrigue.

Will Poirier’s confidence translate into victory, or will Makhachev’s resilience prevail? Don’t miss the action on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

