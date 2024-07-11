Dustin Poirier Questions Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 Pull out vs Michael Chandler: ‘Dude, a Pinky Toe?'

Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem convinced by Conor McGregor’s toe injury. Poirier, who has now beaten McGregor twice in their trilogy, has a huge rivalry with ‘The Notorious’. The Irishman just managed to win once again at UFC 178. However, it has been a downward slope for the former UFC champ since. Ahead of their UFC 264 bout, things got personal between McGregor and Poirier. The latter took things a bit further by involving Poirier’s wife in it.

‘Mystic Mac’ accused Poirier’s wife of messaging McGregor on Instagram, which intensified the seriousness of the bout. Unfortunately for McGregor, he ran out of luck inside the ring as he broke his ankle while attempting a leg kick. It has been three years since, and McGregor still seems to be reeling from the setback.

With everything settled for UFC 303, McGregor pulled out of the fight, citing a broken pinky toe. And commenting on the same, Dustin Poirier thinks it’s not enough reason to pull out.

Dustin Poirier stresses the severity of McGregor’s injury

Dustin Poirier recently sat in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast. While discussing a plethora of things, Poirier also touched upon the recent Conor McGregor situation. McGregor has been hinting at his possible return for a long time now. And just when the stars seemed to be aligning perfectly, ‘Mystic Mac’ shocked everyone by delaying his comeback further.

Expressing doubts on the matter, Dustin Poirier stated, “Dude, a pinky toe? It's like, I've fought with so much injuries. Like Conor said, he's fought with a lot of injuries he doesn't want to. I've fought with a lot of injuries over the years, but a pinky toe doesn't seem like a reason to pull out of a fight, you know?” He then went on to say that the severity of the injury depends on which part of his leg is hurt.

Poirier speculated that McGregor might have damaged a ligament, a muscle, or some small bone in his leg. Surely, the situation around Conor McGregor is abuzz, and there have been speculations about ‘The Notorious’ not returning to the UFC at all.

Chael Sonnen warns Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler desperately needs the Conor McGregor fight. He has been waiting for almost two years and is still willing to wait further. So much so that even after the UFC offered him a title fight against Islam Makhachev, Chandler did not seem too interested. In a recent YouTube video, Chael Sonnen warned Michael Chandler about a hidden message the UFC is trying to deliver.

Sonnen opined that Dana White and co. are trying to tell Chandler that the Conor McGregor matchup is not possible at the moment. Thus, waiting for him would be futile at the moment. And with names like Dustin Poirier waiting on the wings to challenge Makhachev, it will be a wise decision for Chandler to take up the fight. Thus, with so many lingering doubts, it will be interesting to see which way the Conor McGregor situation goes.