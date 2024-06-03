Dustin Poirier Recalls Heartwarming Conversation He Shared With Khabib Nurmagomedov During UFC 302 Embrace

Intense battles happen inside the UFC octagon, but what about sportsmanship? Dustin Poirier's fight for the lightweight title at UFC 302? It was a nail-biter, but he fell short against Islam Makhachev. This wasn't Poirier's first championship rodeo - he actually faced Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt before, and that didn't go his way either.

But here's the surprising twist: despite the past clashes, a heartwarming moment emerged between Poirier and Khabib after UFC 302. What did they talk about?

How Khabib became a secret weapon for Poirier's charity

After his intense fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 , Dustin Poirier shared a heartfelt moment with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Poirier revealed what Khabib told him during their octagon embrace. "I think he said I'm a legend, I'm a great fighter, they have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for those guys too," Poirier shared. This conversation highlighted the deep mutual respect between the two fighters.

Poirier also recalled how Khabib supported his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. "Khabib helped me out with my foundation, we swapped shirts and we ended up raising a lot of money to buy land and build water wells for people in Uganda," Poirier said.

This wasn’t the first time Khabib honored Poirier. After their fight at UFC 242, Khabib wore Poirier’s t-shirt and emphasized respect in MMA. They auctioned their fight gear, raising $200,000 for charity, including contributions from UFC CEO Dana White. This money provided clean drinking water to the Batwa Pygmy Tribe in Uganda.

Poirier suspects broken nose after fight night collision

In his post-fight press conference, Dustin Poirier opened up about his injuries and future in the sport. The No. 4-ranked lightweight contender revealed he believes his nose is broken from an early clash of heads that caused a "flash" knockout.

Poirier explained, "I'm not sure if a punch shattered my nose or if it was a headbutt, 'cause we did collide heads in the middle of the Octagon that flashed me, so I didn't feel where the pain was.... My nose is shattered for sure. I've had a couple of nose surgeries already... I just hope I don't have to go through that process again, but I feel like the bone is not where it should be."

This injury adds another layer to Poirier's already challenging fight career. Will he step into the octagon again or focus on new endeavors?

