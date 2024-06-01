Dustin Poirier Reflects on Having His Daughter in the Front Row During His Championship Fight Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier is all set and fired up to complete his journey to becoming the UFC's undisputed champion. Known as "Diamond," Poirier is entering the UFC octagon for the third time in his career to claim the championship.

To secure the undisputed lightweight championship belt around his waist, Diamond will need to defeat the dominating UFC lightweight champion and the number one ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Islam Makhachev.

Dubbed the Dagestani Gladiator, Makhachev exemplifies a dominating fighter. His UFC record boasts victories over some of the best, including former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

A few days ago, Dustin Poirier announced that this championship fight would be memorable for him as it might be the last time we see Poirier making his way to the UFC octagon. Another significant reason this fight is special is that Diamond’s daughter, Parker Poirier, will be watching her dad fight for the first time in person from the front row.

Recently, Dustin Poirier spoke with Megan Olivi in an interview during which Parker made a special appearance alongside her dad. Megan asked Poirier to reflect on the feeling of having his daughter watch him fight in person from the front row.

Dustin Poirier expressed, “It’s great, it’s incredible. I was just telling somebody back here behind the stage that the night she was born, August 20th, I think it was uh Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 and she was hours old and she just entered the world and we’re there watching it on my laptop you know and she was born into fighting.”

Poirier also revealed that his daughter was born on the day of Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 2. He mentioned that his daughter sometimes pulls at his stitches and that he feels she is old enough to watch her dad fight.

Dustin Poirier Ready To Shock The World

Dustin Poirier's mindset entering the championship fight against Islam Makhachev seems different from his previous bouts; during the pre-fight press conference, he predicted a knockout against Makhachev, stating he wasn't just coming for a fight but for a war.

Islam Makhachev, one of the most dominant lightweight champions, is currently on a 13-fight winning streak. A victory over Poirier would surpass the record of his best friend and former champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conversely, a win for Dustin Poirier could stand as one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history, potentially marking it as the most shocking moment in UFC history and the greatest moment inside the UFC octagon.

With only hours remaining, all questions will soon be answered. Fans are eager to see if Dustin Poirier can finally become the undisputed champion, or if Islam Makhachev will ascend to a new level of dominance, as he vowed during the ceremonial weigh-ins to demonstrate his prowess and silence his doubters as the undisputed number one pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

