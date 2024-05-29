Dustin Poirier Reveals His Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov Has Given Him Experience That Would Help Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Former UFC interim lightweight champion and current fourth-ranked contender, Dustin "Diamond" Poirier, is set to face the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, in the main event of UFC 302 pay-per-view.

This could be Poirier's final chance to claim the undisputed championship title. Facing a dominant opponent like Islam Makhachev, Poirier is considered a heavy underdog. Despite this, he remains confident in his ability to secure the championship belt.

Recently, on UFC Countdown, Dustin Poirier and his coach, Mike Brown, discussed how previous encounters with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a former UFC lightweight champion and sparring partner of Makhachev, have been instrumental in refining Dustin's strategy for the upcoming fight.

Dustin Poirier said, "I got to have a bit of understanding of the pressure, strength, and style of wrestling that those guys have."

Mike Brown stated, "Khabib showed us where we had some holes. We've worked on it and those holes are patched. Dustin will put him away."

Islam Makhachev Reacts To Potentail Dustin Poirier Retirement

Dustin Poirier has had a long and illustrious career, and UFC 302 marks his third and possibly final attempt to clinch championship gold. Poirier has mentioned in previous interviews that, at 35 years old, he is considering retirement. He has hinted that, win or lose, this could be his last appearance in the octagon.

During an interview with NBC Sports, Islam Makhachev responded to Dustin Poirier's comments about potentially retiring after their fight at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev said, "Dustin Poirier is old; he's talking about retiring, but I don't want him to retire after this fight. This guy is dangerous; he can beat everybody. He's in like top five in the world. I don't think it's a good idea for him to talk about retirement."

