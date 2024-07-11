Dustin Poirier Takes a Dig at Conor McGregor for Disrespectful Comments About His Wife

The rivalry between Conor McGregor, the former two divisional champions, and Dustin Poirier, the former UFC lightweight interim champion, is one of the most entertaining rivalries in the UFC’s lightweight division.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fought thrice in their UFC career, where Mystic Mac won the first bout and Diamond won the other two. The last fight Conor McGregor fought in UFC was against Diamond at UFC 264 pay-per-view.

Dustin Poirier stuck to his game plan from the previous Conor McGregor fight at UFC 264 and targeted McGregor's legs. By the end of round one, Conor McGregor snapped his leg, and the referee had to stop the fight, and Poirier had to stop the fight.

Dustin Poirier issues warning

Even after locking horns thrice, the animosity between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is the same. A couple of days back, Notorious once again took shots at Dustin Poirier and made some X-rated comments.

Recently, Dustin Poirier made an appearance at MMA Hour Show, where he responded to Conor McGregor talking trash about him and his wife and issued a warning.

Dustin Poirier said, “Dude, he crossed lines you can’t come back from. I want to whip his ass when I see his tweets. He’s trying to bring that out of me. He wants me to fire back.”

Dustin Poirier’s UFC record

1. Dustin Poirier vs. Islam Makhachev

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Round 5)

- Event: UFC 302

2. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 2

- Event: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2

- Date: Mar. 09, 2024

3. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Kick) - Round 2

- Event: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

- Date: Jul. 29, 2023

4. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke) - Round 3

- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira

- Date: Nov. 12, 2022

5. Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke) - Round 3

- Event: UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

- Date: Dec. 11, 2021

6. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (3rd Fight)

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches) - Round 1

- Event: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

- Date: Jul. 10, 2021

7. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (2nd Fight)

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches) - Round 2

- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor

- Date: Jan. 23, 2021

8. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 5

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker

- Date: Jun. 27, 2020

9. Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke) - Round 3

- Event: UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier

- Date: Sep. 07, 2019

10. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway (2nd Fight)

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 5

- Event: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2

- Date: Apr. 13, 2019

11. Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez

- Result: No Contest (Illegal Knee) - Round 2

- Event: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos

- Date: May. 13, 2017

12. Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller

- Result: Win

- Method: Majority Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

- Date: Feb. 11, 2017

13. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches) - Round 1

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson

- Date: Sep. 17, 2016

14. Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 1

- Event: UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2

- Date: Jun. 04, 2016

15. Dustin Poirier vs. Joseph Duffy

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit

- Date: Jan. 02, 2016

16. Dustin Poirier vs. Yancy Medeiros

- Result: Win

- Method: TKO (Punches) - Round 1

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas

- Date: Apr. 04, 2015

17. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Ferreira

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 1

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas

- Date: Apr. 04, 2015

18. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (1st Fight)

- Result: Loss

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 1

- Event: UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso

- Date: Sep. 27, 2014

19. Dustin Poirier vs. Akira Corassani

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 2

- Event: UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Kennedy

- Date: Apr. 16, 2014

20. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Brandao

- Result: Win

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch) - Round 1

- Event: UFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2

- Date: Dec. 28, 2013

21. Dustin Poirier vs. Erik Koch

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC 164: Henderson vs. Pettis 2

- Date: Aug. 31, 2013

22. Dustin Poirier vs. Cub Swanson

- Result: Loss

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Barao vs. McDonald

- Date: Feb. 16, 2013

23. Dustin Poirier vs. Jonathan Brookins

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke) - Round 1

- Event: The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson Finale

- Date: Dec. 15, 2012

24. Dustin Poirier vs. Chan Sung Jung

- Result: Loss

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke) - Round 4

- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Korean Zombie vs. Poirier

- Date: May. 15, 2012

25. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway (1st Fight)

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (Triangle Armbar) - Round 1

- Event: UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit

- Date: Feb. 04, 2012

26. Dustin Poirier vs. Pablo Garza

- Result: Win

- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke) - Round 1

- Event: UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos

- Date: Nov. 12, 2011

27. Dustin Poirier vs. Jason Young

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC 131: Dos Santos vs. Carwin

- Date: Jun. 11, 2011

28. Dustin Poirier vs. Josh Grispi

- Result: Win

- Method: Unanimous Decision - Round 3

- Event: UFC 125: Resolution

- Date: Jan. 01, 2011

