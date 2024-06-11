Dustin Poirier Talks Potential Boxing Match Following Loss in Championship Bout Against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302

Former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier fought for the undisputed lightweight championship for the third and possibly the last time in his elongated and legendary UFC career at UFC 302 against current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The match between these elite lightweight fighters was no less than a war. Dustin Poirier opened up a massive cut on Makhachev’s head during the fight, making him bleed for the first time in his mixed martial arts career. On the other hand, Islam Makhachev managed to break Dustin Poirier’s nose.

The 22-minute war came to an end after Islam Makhachev caught Dustin Poirier with an old-school wrestling sweep, which landed Poirier straight on the canvas. The Russian champion, without wasting any time, transitioned from leg to neck and grabbed Poirier into a tight D'arce Choke.

The squeeze forced Dustin Poirier to tap, and Makhachev retained his championship crown. After losing his third championship match, Dustin Poirier announced that this could be his last UFC fight.

Recently, Dustin Poirier appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour Show, where he talked about his loss, his UFC career, and more. While talking to Helwani, Poirier even revealed the possibility of jumping ships and competing in the realm of boxing.

Dustin Poirier expressed that doing a boxing match excites him, but there is a problem that might trouble him if he wants to switch and compete in the sport of boxing.

Poirier said, “I would love to box. That would be fun. That excites me. However, I still have seven fights on my contract with the UFC. I don't know if they would let me box.”

Michael Chandler picks Dustin Poirier over Justin Geathje

UFC’s sixth-ranked lightweight contender, Michael Chandler, has locked horns with both former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former BMF champion Justin Gaethje and lost the match against both of them.

Recently, Michael Chandler made an appearance on The Pivotal podcast, where he discussed Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje and picked "The Diamond" over "The Highlight" as a fighter.

Michael Chandler said, “I think they’re just that, they’re violent, and I think they even get better as the violence starts to increase, you know. I will say this: I’d say from a tactical standpoint Dustin Poirier is a more polished, more veteran-thinking fighter than Gaethje, whether it be his processing inside there, and he’s able to navigate and negotiate distances.”

"Iron" Chandler is currently gearing up and training hard for his comeback match, which is scheduled to take place this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view against returning former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor will clash in the main event of UFC 303 in a five-round mixed martial arts match in the welterweight division. The event is set to take place on June 29, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

There was jeopardy surrounding the Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor fight recently, as the UFC canceled the UFC 303 presser on short notice without revealing any official reason. Fans speculated that the match might be removed from the card, but Chandler himself revealed that the fight is still on and will take place on the announced date.

